Freedom Mortgage Recognized as a 'Top Workplace' by Philadelphia Inquirer

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Mortgage Corporation, one of the nation's largest full-service non-bank mortgage companies and a leader in VA and government-insured lending, announced it has been recognized as a Top Workplace for 2020 by The Philadelphia Inquirer. It marks the company's return to the Top Workplaces list, as Freedom Mortgage was last ranked a Philadelphia Top Workplace in 2017.

The Top Workplaces list is based on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous survey administered by Energage, which measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and connection.

The Philadelphia Inquirer Top Workplaces award comes on the heels of Freedom's recent recognition as a 2020 Top Workplace in central Indiana by The Indianapolis Star for the fifth year in a row. According to Freedom Mortgage CEO Stanley C. Middleman, both awards are the result of the company's vibrant culture and visionary leadership that nurtures employee success.

"Being recognized as a Top Workplace is an honor," said Middleman. "It means we are doing the right things internally to ensure our employees enjoy coming to work each day as well as enjoy what they do. We've always been focused on creating an environment where our people feel comfortable and can succeed, all while fostering the dream of homeownership."

Middleman added that he believes Freedom's commitment to serving communities through various philanthropic efforts and events helps employees feel more engaged. "We're always encouraging and challenging our team members to find ways to give back to their communities, especially today with the pandemic impacting many people across the country. Striving to be more socially conscious and helping where we can are part of who we are at Freedom."

Freedom is also dedicated to helping communities in which it operates. In May, employees collectively donated over $281,000 to support food banks around the country. Middleman added a personal contribution, bringing the total amount donated to $1 million. In July, the company held its annual USO back-to-school collection of backpacks and school supplies for children of military families, raising over $100,000.

"For more than a decade, the Top Workplaces award has helped organizations stand out among their competitors to attract talent," said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. "This differentiation is more important than ever in today's tight labor market. Establishing a continuous conversation with employees so you have a deep understanding of your unique culture is proven to help achieve higher referral rates, lower employee turnover, and double the employee engagement levels. No longer is recognition simply a much-deserved cause for celebration, but it's fast becoming mission-critical to establish a competitive advantage for recruitment and retention."

The award is particularly timely as Freedom Mortgage is growing and hiring. Job seekers are encouraged to visit Freedom Mortgage's brand-new careers website at www.freedommortgage.com/careers to see the latest job postings, new faces, stories, videos and more.

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, Freedom Mortgage is a full-service mortgage company that provides mortgage loans through retail, wholesale, and correspondent channels. One of the nation's largest loan originators and servicers, the company is licensed in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Freedom Mortgage is a leader in VA mortgage lending and one of the mortgage industry's largest philanthropic supporters of the USO and military families. The company is also renowned for its vibrant work environment where its team members can thrive. For more information, please visit FreedomMortgage.com.

