Freedom Mortgage Recognized in Three Major Regions --New Jersey, Greater Philadelphia, and Central Indiana-- as a Top Workplace

The Star Ledger and NJ.com recently honored the national mortgage lender as a top place to work in New Jersey

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Mortgage, one of the largest full-service independent mortgage companies and a top Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and Federal Housing Administration (FHA) (government-insured) lender in the U.S., has been recognized as a 2024 Top Workplace by The Star Ledger and NJ.com. The honor is based on employee feedback survey results captured by Energage, a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces.

This latest award recognition is in addition to the company's recent honors which include:

"It's always an honor to be recognized as a top workplace," said Stanley C. Middleman, Freedom Mortgage president and CEO. "Fostering a positive work environment is an important part of our culture at Freedom Mortgage. We believe employee happiness is key to our success and remain committed to providing our people with all the resources they need to excel in their careers."

The Top Workplaces program recognizes companies in the New Jersey area with 50 or more employees. The program is free and based solely on a 24-question survey about a workplace completed by employees.

One of the nation's largest independent mortgage companies, Freedom Mortgage is committed to fostering homeownership and financial betterment across the country. For more information on Freedom Mortgage, please visit FreedomMortgage.com. To join the company, please visit the careers page at careers.freedommortgage.com/jobs.

About Freedom Mortgage

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Freedom Mortgage is an independent mortgage company that provides mortgage loans through retail, wholesale, and correspondent channels. One of the nation's largest non-bank mortgage lenders and servicers, the company is licensed in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Freedom Mortgage is a top VA and FHA (government-insured) lender in the U.S. (Inside Mortgage Finance, January–September 2023), and is one of the mortgage industry's largest philanthropic supporters of the USO of Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The company is also renowned for its vibrant work environment, where all team members can thrive. Earlier this year, Freedom Mortgage was honored, for the fourth year in a row, as a Top Workplaces USA . Additionally, last year the company made it back on the Inc. 5000 Honor Roll, for the ninth time, as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the country. Freedom Mortgage's mission is to foster homeownership for all consumers across America. Freedom Mortgage, Lender NMLS ID: 2767. Equal Housing Opportunity. For more information visit FreedomMortgage.com.

FREEDOM MORTGAGE CONTACT:

Ellen Longo

609-678-0968

[email protected]

SOURCE Freedom Mortgage Corporation