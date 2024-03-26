Freedom Mortgage Wins 2024 National Top Workplaces USA Award

Honor marks the fourth year in a row the company has been ranked by its employees as a top place to work, nationwide

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Mortgage, one of the largest full-service independent mortgage companies, and a top Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and Federal Housing Administration (FHA) (government-insured) lender in the U.S., has earned the 2024 Top Workplaces USA award, which was published in USA Today. The award is issued by Energage, a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces.

This is the fourth straight year Freedom Mortgage has been honored with a Top Workplaces USA award. The Top Workplaces program has a 15-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees and also recognizes the top organizations across 60 markets for regional Top Workplaces awards.

Freedom Mortgage is a 2024 Top Workplaces USA winner in 4th annual survey co-sponsored by Energage and USA TODAY. Post this

"We are honored to, once again, receive this prestigious award," said Stanley C. Middleman, Freedom Mortgage president and CEO. "Being recognized as a Top Workplaces USA company reaffirms our commitment to fostering a culture of support, growth and community engagement that empowers Freedom Mortgage employees to thrive, both personally and professionally. I remain immensely proud of our team's dedication and contributions, which have made a significant impact on the communities we serve."

Eric Rubino, Energage CEO, said, "Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees. That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

Middleman credits Freedom Mortgage employees for the company's continued success. Last year, the company serviced the mortgages of 2 million homeowners, representing over $460 billion in loans. Additionally, in 2023, Freedom Mortgage donated more than $660,000 and saw its highest employee volunteer engagement, with nearly 2,300 hours spent bettering local communities.

Energage's Top Workplaces USA program celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures. Over 7,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Winners on the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, issued by Energage. Results are calculated by comparing the survey's research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that have been proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

One of the nation's largest independent mortgage companies, Freedom Mortgage is committed to fostering homeownership and financial betterment across the country. For more information on Freedom Mortgage, please visit FreedomMortgage.com. To join the company, please visit the careers page: Careers.FreedomMortgage.com/jobs/.

About Freedom Mortgage

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Freedom Mortgage is an independent mortgage company that provides mortgage loans through retail, wholesale and correspondent channels. One of the nation's largest non-bank mortgage lenders and servicers, the company is licensed in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Freedom Mortgage is a top VA and FHA (government-insured) lender in the U.S. (Inside Mortgage Finance, January–September, 2023), and is one of the mortgage industry's largest philanthropic supporters of the USO of Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The company is also renowned for its vibrant work environment, where all team members can thrive. In 2023, Freedom Mortgage was honored, for the third year in a row, as a Top Workplaces USA . Additionally, last year the company made it back on the Inc. 5000 Honor Roll, for the ninth time, as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the country. Freedom Mortgage's mission is to foster homeownership for all consumers across America. Freedom Mortgage, Lender NMLS ID: 2767. Equal Housing Opportunity. For more information visit FreedomMortgage.com.

FREEDOM MORTGAGE CONTACT:

Ellen Longo

609-678-0968

[email protected]

SOURCE Freedom Mortgage Corporation