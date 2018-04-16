Freedom Oil & Gas Presentation Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/0418postpr



Freedom Oil & Gas's presentation will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors and advisors may download shareholder materials from the "virtual trade booth" for the next three weeks.

Recent Company Highlights

First two wells of initial Eagle Ford Shale drilling program successfully completed and on production with early well performance exceeding expectations

Four more horizontal development wells being drilled in first half of 2018

Single rig continuous drilling program planned for second half of 2018

Year-end proved reserve base more than doubled, increasing by 109% over 2016

Share price is up about 300 percent over the last 6 months.

About Freedom Oil & Gas Company

Freedom Oil & Gas Company, based in Houston, Texas, holds a contiguous acreage position in the oil-rich portion of the Eagle Ford shale in South Texas. We have recently commenced our initial drilling program to develop our acreage. We are currently drilling four wells, and after completion and full evaluation, we intend to follow this with a more continuous development program. Our mission is to build a growth-oriented oil and gas company with quality acreage that we develop ourselves.

Our current acreage includes over 9,400 acres of undeveloped leasehold in the volatile oil/condensate window of the Eagle Ford shale in Dimmit County, Texas. Surrounded by producing acreage in one of the most active portions of the Eagle Ford shale play, we have identified over 300 well locations at 60 acre spacing targeting three potentially productive intervals of the stacked-pay.

We are listed on the Australian Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ("FDM") and in the United States, we are listed on the OTCQX under the symbol ("FDMQF").

