FreedomRoad Financial is on track for an exciting 2024

OAK BROOK, Ill., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FreedomRoad Financial, one of the national lending arms of Evergreen Bank Group, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the Triumph racing team at the iconic Daytona 200. As a leading provider of financing solutions for powersports enthusiasts, FreedomRoad Financial is excited to support the PHR (Peter Hickman Racing) Performance Team. This team features racer Peter Hickman on Triumph's Street Triple 765 RS as they compete at one of the most prestigious events in the world of motorcycle racing.

Photo courtesy of Triumph Racing Team

The Daytona 200, known for its history, tradition, and intense competition, is a fitting way for FreedomRoad Financial to showcase its commitment to the motorcycle community. By sponsoring the Triumph racing team, FreedomRoad aims to strengthen its connection with the vibrant and passionate motorcycle community and demonstrate its support for the spirit of competition and camaraderie that defines the world of motorcycling.

"We are thrilled to partner with Triumph for the Daytona 200," said Tom Collins, Executive Vice President and Managing Director of FreedomRoad Financial. "Because we are dedicated to providing financial solutions for our thousands of customers, this sponsorship aligns perfectly with our mission. We understand the passion and dedication that goes into both riding and racing, and we are proud to support Triumph's PHR Performance Team as they take on the challenges of the Daytona 200. Sponsoring this team makes it even more special because Triumph was our first OEM partner back in 2008."

The sponsorship underscores FreedomRoad Financial's commitment to fostering the growth and success of the motorcycle industry. By supporting events like the Daytona 200, the company aims to contribute to the overall development of the motorcycle community and celebrate the thrill of motorcycle racing.

"Triumph's strong history with the Daytona 200 bears witness to their commitment to the sport," added Collins. "Our history with Triumph also bears witness to our commitment to them and our continued commitment to the powersports industry."

The Daytona 200 is scheduled to take place March 7-9, 2024, at the Daytona International Speedway in Florida. FreedomRoad invites all motorcycle enthusiasts to join in the excitement and cheer for the Triumph racing team as they showcase their skills and determination on the track.

The Daytona 200 isn't the only race that has FreedomRoad Financial and Triumph teamed up. FreedomRoad is just as excited to sponsor the Triumph Racing team in the Pro Motocross season in 2024. Triumph's all new motocross motorcycle, the Triumph TF 250-X, will be raced by Joey Savatgy, Jalek Swoll and Evan Ferry. This racing season started in January and goes through August, promising some amazing races and historic rides across the nation. From California to New York and cities in between, the Triumph Motocross Team will be racing Triumph's new entry into the dirt bike racing circuit with a fury.

"This year is a great year for racing and for FreedomRoad Financial!" said Collins. "We are looking forward to a thrilling 2024 for many reasons, and our Triumph sponsorships are a big part of our excitement."

Evergreen Bank Group, the parent company of FreedomRoad Financial, has a long-standing reputation for its commitment to community engagement and support. The partnerships with the Triumph racing teams are a natural extension of Evergreen Bank Group's dedication to fostering connections within the communities it serves.

This is why FreedomRoad now offers its customers online and mobile banking capabilities with a mobile app and the opportunity to open a FreedomRoad Financial online savings account in just minutes. "These additional digital banking benefits have helped our customers in many ways," explained Nat Franklin, Senior Vice President, FreedomRoad Financial. "The mobile app makes loan payments easier, and the online savings account provides a convenient way to save. With our higher-than-average interest rates, we are helping our customers save more … whether they are saving for another bike or working toward their next vacation."

For more information about FreedomRoad Financial, visit www.FRF1.com.

FreedomRoad Financial is one of the national lending arms of Evergreen Bank Group (the "Bank"), an Illinois-chartered community bank wholly owned by Bancorp Financial, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company"). The Bank was formed in 1999 and became a subsidiary of the Company as a result of a merger transaction during 2007. The Bank is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois.

This document contains certain forward-looking statements as defined in applicable federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements describe future plans or strategies and may include the Company's and the Bank's expectations of future results. The Company's and the Bank's ability to predict results or the effect of future plans or strategies or qualitative or quantitative changes is inherently uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from stated expectations.

SOURCE Evergreen Bank Group