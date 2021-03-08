Freedonia Analyst Weighs In On Quikrete's Acquisition of Forterra

CLEVELAND, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quikrete Holdings, a leading producer of ready-set concrete, mortars and admixtures, and precast concrete and steel products, announced recently that it was acquiring Forterra, a leading supplier of concrete pipe and related drainage products. The transaction, which is expected to be completed later in the year, will make Forterra a wholly-owned subsidiary of Quikrete Holdings.

According to Freedonia Group industry analyst Matt Zielenski, "This transaction will further enhance Quikrete Holdings' position in the concrete building products market. The company, which is already noted for its Quikrete line of ready-set concretes used by homeowners and construction professionals alike, also makes such construction products as erosion control systems, pedestrian and vehicular bridge components, and highway repair products. The acquisition of Forterra will allow the company to expand its offerings to include concrete pipe, positioning itself as a leading supplier of products for infrastructure and civil engineering applications."

Furthermore, noted Zielenski, the combination of the two firms will offer opportunities in cost reduction, as Forterra operations will be more easily able to obtain raw materials, as well as in product distribution and marketing.

For more information on the outlook for pipe, concrete products, and other building materials, see the Construction & Building Products page on the Freedonia Group website.

