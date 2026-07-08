Freeman Mathis & Gary, LLP Expands Midwest Presence with Attorneys from Franke Schultz & Mullen, P.C.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Freeman Mathis & Gary, LLP (FMG Law), an Am Law 200 national litigation firm, today announced that the attorneys of Franke Schultz & Mullen, P.C. (FSM), a highly respected civil litigation firm with a regional practice throughout Missouri and Kansas, have joined FMG Law. This addition results in new FMG Law offices in Kansas City, St. Louis and Springfield, Missouri.

The FSM team brings 28 attorneys and 20 staff to FMG Law, further strengthening the Firm's capabilities and deepening its presence in key Midwestern markets. The new attorneys add trial-tested depth and broaden FMG Law's Midwest litigation bench, enhancing the Firm's ability to handle complex matters across the region.

Since its founding over 30 years ago, Franke Schultz & Mullen, P.C. has built a reputation as an outstanding trial-focused firm known for its work in tort and catastrophic liability, products liability, professional liability, D&O, employment and coverage/bad faith matters. The new attorneys bring to FMG Law a diverse client base including insurers, corporations, municipalities, and professional service providers. FMG Law's new offices expand the firm's capabilities in Missouri, Kansas and southern Illinois, thereby enhancing FMG Law's existing Illinois practice out of its Chicago office.

"We are focused on strategic growth that strengthens our ability to serve clients where they need us most," said Ben Mathis, managing partner at FMG Law. "John Franke, John Schultz and John Mullen have built a premier law firm that is incredibly respected throughout Missouri and Kansas. Bringing their team to FMG Law gives us an outstanding bench of proven trial lawyers and enhances the services we deliver to our clients. FSM brings the kind of trial-focused practice we value, with deep roots in the region, real courtroom experience and a successful track record our clients care about."

"Joining FMG Law provides an opportunity to build on our foundation and expand the reach of our services," said John Franke, founding member of FSM. "We share a commitment to superior client service and proven trial excellence, and this combination allows us to continue delivering positive results while offering our existing clients access to greater resources and a national platform."

The addition of the FSM team underscores FMG Law's continued focus on strategic growth and investment in high-demand litigation markets. With this expansion, FMG Law is positioned to better serve clients by operating throughout the Midwest with increased accessibility and expanded legal capabilities.

About Freeman Mathis & Gary, LLP

Freeman Mathis & Gary, LLP is an Am Law 200 national litigation firm with over 575 attorneys in 40 offices in 22 states across the United States. The Firm represents insurers, corporations, and institutions in complex litigation matters nationwide, combining strategic counsel with trial experience across a broad range of industries.

About Franke Schultz & Mullen, P.C.

Franke Schultz & Mullen, P.C. is a Midwest-based civil litigation firm. The Firm focuses on trial advocacy and provides legal services across a range of litigation matters. The Firm's attorneys represent local businesses and Fortune 500 companies and are well known for their practical and results-oriented approach to litigation.

SOURCE Freeman Mathis & Gary, LLP