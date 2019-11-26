Freeman SCHWABE Books $2million in Orders in a Single Day!

CINCINNATI, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Freeman SCHWABE is an original equipment manufacturer of hydraulic die cutting and molding presses, supplying the competitive manufacturing industries of Automotive Interior Trim and Seat Covers, Vinyl Floor Tiles and Carpet Tiles and Foam Packaging and the industrial markets of Abrasives and Gaskets / Seals.

Greg DeFisher President and CEO of Freeman SCHWABE We will build both SCHWABE USA cutting systems at our manufacturing plant in Cincinnati, Ohio. We design and manufacture specific die cutting presses for cutting modular carpet tiles, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT) and planks as well as floor mats.

Greg DeFisher President and CEO of Freeman SCHWABE stated,

"This is a notable achievement, and it is the result of a great team effort in broadening our business base, the orders we booked for over $2million are from two major Floor Covering Manufacturers one producing luxury vinyl tiles and planks and the other is a global leader in supplying carpet tiles."

"I congratulate my entire team that contributed at the 'front end' in sales, marketing and engineering for earning these valuable orders from two strategic clients! Now, as we 'hand-off' these orders to engineering, purchasing and assembly we will continue to demonstrate our Core Values of: Adaptable, Teamwork Entrepreneurial, Hustle, and Relentless Improvement."

"We will build both SCHWABE USA cutting systems at our manufacturing plant in Cincinnati, Ohio. We design and manufacture specific die cutting presses for cutting modular carpet tiles, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT) and planks as well as floor mats."

Greg continues, "When customers ask, 'what makes SCHWABE USA different?' we quote our advertising message 'SCHWABE USA, Built Stronger to Last Longer' that's because we engineer each press to be rugged and dependable, we use the best steel available and the best components from the best suppliers, and we are proud to build our machines here in the Cincinnati, Ohio, USA, as we have done since 1935!"

Media Contact:

John Cullen

513.947.2888

229948@email4pr.com

SOURCE Freeman Schwabe Machinery

Related Links

https://www.freemanschwabe.com

