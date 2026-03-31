Freeman's to Offer John Jacob Astor IV's Titanic Pocket Watch and Gold Pencil

Historic artifacts recovered from the Titanic disaster have remained in continuous possession of the Astor family for more than a century

CHICAGO, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This spring, Freeman's, America's oldest auction house, will present two remarkable artifacts related to the sinking of the RMS Titanic: the 18-carat gold Patek Philippe pocket watch retailed by Tiffany & Co. (Lot 36) and the 14-carat Battin & Co. gold pencil belonging to John Jacob Astor IV (Lot 37). The historic objects will be offered in Freeman's Watches sale on April 22, 2026, in Chicago.

Lot 36, John Jacob Astor IV's Patek Philippe for Tiffany & Co., 18K Yellow Gold Pocket Watch, Property Of The Astor Family, Estimate: $300,000 - 500,000; Lot 37, John Jacob Astor IV's Battin & Co., Yellow Gold, Diamond, and Sapphire Pencil Case, Property Of The Astor Family, Estimate: $10,000 - 20,000 John Jacob Astor IV's Patek Philippe for Tiffany & Co., 18K Yellow Gold Pocket Watch, Property Of The Astor Family, Estimate: $300,000 - 500,000

Recovered from Astor's body following the tragedy in April 1912, the watch and pencil have remained in continuous possession of the Astor family for more than 120 years and are now being offered at auction for the first time.

"These are among the most powerful personal artifacts connected to the Titanic," said Reginald Brack, SVP, Head of Department, Watches at Freeman's. "The watch and pencil were recovered from John Jacob Astor himself, carefully preserved by his family for more than a century, and now emerge with documented provenance across four generations."

A Doomed Voyage: John Jacob Astor IV Aboard the RMS Titanic

Astor and his eighteen-year-old wife, Madeleine, boarded the Titanic in Cherbourg, France, on April 10, 1912, after an extended honeymoon abroad. Four days later, Astor found himself helping his pregnant wife onto a lifeboat after the ship struck an iceberg shortly before midnight on April 14. When he asked the officer in charge whether he might accompany his wife, he was told that women and children must go first. According to surviving passengers, Astor calmly stepped back, kissed Madeleine goodbye, and remained on deck as the evacuation continued—one of the most poignant and widely remembered personal moments of the Titanic tragedy. He remained aboard and perished when the ship sank in the early hours of April 15.

When Astor's body was recovered by the cable ship Mackay-Bennett days later, several personal effects were found on his person, including a gold pocket watch, a gold pencil, gold cuff links, a diamond ring, and paper currency.

Continuous Family Provenance

The 18-carat gold pocket watch was purchased by Astor from Tiffany & Co. in New York in 1904. After the Titanic disaster, the watch and pencil were returned to Astor's son, Vincent Astor, who wore the watch throughout his life until his death in 1959.

The watch subsequently passed through successive generations of the family:

Vincent Astor (1912–1959)

Brooke Astor, Vincent Astor's wife (1959–2007)

Anthony Marshall, Brooke Astor's son (2007–2014)

Charlene Marshall, Anthony Marshall's wife (2014–2025)

Following Charlene Marshall's death, the watch and pencil are now being offered from her estate.

The watch is accompanied by an Extract from the Archives of Patek Philippe, confirming its date of manufacture and sale date through Tiffany & Co., as well as authentication by leading horological experts.

A Timepiece Befitting the Wealthiest Man on the Titanic

Astor was widely regarded as one of the richest men in America and the wealthiest passenger aboard the Titanic. The gold Patek Philippe pocket watch he carried was a fitting possession for a figure of his stature during the height of the Gilded Age.

The elegant timepiece—engraved with Astor's monogram—represents not only the craftsmanship of one of the world's most respected watchmakers, but also a deeply personal object carried by Astor during the final hours of the Titanic voyage.

Sale Preview

New York | 32 East 67th St

April 14-15 | 10:00 AM—5:00 PM

April 16 | 10:00 AM—3:00 PM

Chicago | 1550 W. Carroll Ave

April 20-21 | 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

How to Bid

Watches will be offered on April 22 at 10 AM CT in Freeman's Chicago saleroom. Bidding will be available in person, over the phone, and via absentee or live online bidding. For more information, please visit freemansauction.com.

Image kit available here.

About Freeman's

Freeman's is a premier American auction house offering services in multiple categories including fine art, jewelry, design, books and manuscripts, furniture, decorative arts, antiquities, couture, and Asian works of art. With 16 regional locations nationwide, the firm provides auctions, appraisals, private sales, and art advisory services, connecting clients to the global art market. Freeman's strives to bring art, history, and design to life by connecting people with extraordinary objects through exceptional service and expertise.

SOURCE Freeman's Auction