Freeway Insurance Acquires Can-Do & Showers Insurance Agency

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Freeway Insurance, a division of Confie, the largest independent personal lines agency and broker in the U.S., today announced the acquisition of Can-Do & Showers Insurance Agency, one of Idaho's leading insurance agencies for more than 40 years. The acquisition is the first for Freeway Insurance in Idaho, and the 150th by the company since 2008.

As part of the acquisition, Freeway Insurance will retain all Can-Do & Showers employees and maintain operations at all four retail locations across the state of Idaho under the Freeway Insurance brand.

"For four decades, Can-Do & Showers has been trusted by Idaho families because of its superior and professional service," said Cesar Soriano, CEO of Confie. "We welcome the entire Can-Do & Showers team into the Freeway Insurance family, and we look forward to working together to provide exceptional customer service for all of Idaho's insurance needs."

Founded in Idaho in 1980 following a merger between Showers and Can-Do Insurance, Can-Do & Showers Insurance Agency specializes in auto insurance and personal lines insurance. The acquisition will enable Freeway Insurance to continue its growth expansion in Idaho.

The acquisition gives Freeway Insurance 11 retail locations across Idaho, and more than 524 nationwide.

"Bringing Can-Do & Showers under the Freeway Insurance brand umbrella made perfect sense with their stellar reputation for customer care and insurance services," Chad Maxwell, Senior Vice President, M&A for Confie. "Anytime we can make an acquisition with a like-minded company such as Can-Do & Showers- which will add to our already robust suite of offerings and enable us to continue the Freeway Insurance mission across the country – we'll do it."

About Freeway Insurance

Established in 1987, Freeway offers insurance policies via a "click, call, or come-in" approach that provides customers coverage throughout the United States. The company is constantly researching, growing and diversifying product offerings to stay responsive to the ever-evolving insurance market. Freeway offers a wide range of plans, from the most basic to premium plans, in auto, truck, commercial vehicle, fire, flood, homeowners, renters, small commercial, motorcycle and recreational vehicle insurance products. In 2008, Freeway Insurance joined Confie, the leading national personal lines insurance distribution company. Today, Freeway Insurance services customers in more than 500 offices. Freeway consumers access Freeway Insurance through neighborhood Freeway offices, as well as by visiting www.freewayinsurance.com or by calling 888-851-4799.

