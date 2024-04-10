Freeway Insurance Partners with The Bennett Gang To Support BIPOC Children's Education

Partnership Supports the First Virtual World School for Young BIPOC Learners

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Freeway Insurance , a division of Confie, the largest independent personal lines agency and broker in the U.S., is excited to partner with The Bennett Gang in support of educating and empowering BIPOC children.

Freeway has partnered with The Bennett family for an influencer collaboration that goes beyond the traditional approach. As part of this partnership, Freeway has made a generous donation towards creating inclusive learning environments. This includes programming that fosters cultural and linguistic diverseness, as well as physical and socio-emotional wellness. Freeway will feature this monetary contribution on their nationally recognized website and social media platforms.

Freeway is honored to extend this internal mission to the world, particularly for the benefit of children.

The Bennett family owns The Global Roots Academy, which is a nonprofit organization providing youth with a fun, comprehensive, and engaging opportunity to increase their personal and cultural awareness. The Global Roots Academy is focused on and committed to imparting knowledge that recognizes no borders.

"Thanks to our collaboration with Freeway, we are able to provide scholarships for 40 students from low-income families to enroll in our 6-week Spanish Course.," explained members of the Bennett Family. "We're thrilled to align with Freeways mission of being a diverse company as they reflect our belief that everyone should have equal opportunities to learn and experience the world."

Freeway will now become one of The Bennett family's global partners as they continue to succeed as the first virtual world school for young BIPOC learners.

About Freeway Insurance

Freeway Insurance sells affordable insurance policies by phone, online, and in-person, providing coverage to customers nationwide.

Established in 1987, Freeway offers insurance policies via a "click, call, or come-in" approach that provides customers coverage throughout the United States. The company is constantly researching, growing, and diversifying product offerings to stay responsive to the ever-evolving insurance market. Freeway offers a wide range of plans, from the most basic to premium plans, in auto, truck, commercial vehicle, fire, flood, homeowners, renters, small commercial, motorcycle, and recreational vehicle insurance products. In 2008, Freeway Insurance joined Confie, the leading national personal lines insurance distribution company. Today, Freeway Insurance services customers in more than 500 offices. Freeway consumers access Freeway Insurance through neighborhood Freeway offices, as well as online or by calling (800) 300-0227. For more information on Freeway, visit www.freeway.com

About The Global Roots Academy

At Global Roots Academy, our mission is to support the education of BIPOC children in the US with an inclusive and empowering learning environment that fosters cultural and linguistic diversity, promotes wellness and social-emotional growth, instills empathy, and encourages curiosity about the world around them. For more information, visit https://www.globalrootsacademy.org .

Contact: Rhonda Price

(561) 371-9407

[email protected]

