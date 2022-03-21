Freeze-Drying Equipment Market is projected to reach US$ 3,346.0 Mn by 2027 |CAGR: 8.1%: Astute Analytica

NEW DELHI, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the study published by Astute Analytica the Global Freeze-Drying Equipment Market is anticipated to witness a jump in revenue from US$ 2,118 Mn in 2021 to US$ 3,346.0 Mn by 2027. The market is registering a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. In terms of volume, the market was valued at 460,826 units in 2021 and is forecasted to reach 575,750 units by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period 2022-2027. Freeze-drying is the process of removing ice or other frozen materials by removing water molecules from the products. The equipment and accessories used in the freeze-drying systems include vacuum systems for removing non-condensable vapors from the system, loading and unloading systems, controlling and monitoring systems for monitoring of dependent parameters such as sublimation endpoint and product temperature, and many more.

The growing impetus of the freeze-drying market is attributed to factors such as increasing contract manufacturing and lyophilization services, increasing demand for freeze-drying of new biologic drugs and injectable formulations and rising adoption of freeze-drying technology for delicate and sensitive materials of high value. Pharmaceutical industries have a significant contribution to the growth of the freeze-drying technology, backed by the various pivotal factors, such as growing contract manufacturing services in lyophilization, growing investment for R&D programs, and others. Additionally, freezing drying equipment is also finding increased usage in food processing due to growing inclination of individuals towards packaged food products on account of changing lifestyles, busy schedules and inflating disposable incomes. Freeze-dried products have a long shelf-life since this technology is protected against humidity, light and oxygen and can be stored for a longer time without affecting the quality and texture of the product. However, stringent rules and regulations in pharmaceutical and food and beverage industries act as a barrier to the growth of the global freeze-drying market. Further, the high cost of freeze-drying technology is also hampering the market growth.

Segmentation Analysis

Tray style freeze dryer equipment type has the highest share in the Global Freeze-Drying Equipment Market

Based on equipment type, the tray style freeze dryer segment holds the highest share in the Global Freeze-Drying Equipment Market in 2021 and has the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Tray style freeze dryers are being used for industrial scale production, mainly in frozen food industry/ instant packaged food.

Industrial scale freeze dryers hold the highest share in the freeze-drying market in 2021

In terms of scale of operation, industrial freeze dryers lead the freeze-drying equipment market in 2021. Industrial freeze-dryers help in removing solvent (generally water) from a solution. It has applications in the food processing, dairy industry, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, research, taxidermy, and many others. Laboratory scale freeze dryers have the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

10—150 Kg freeze drying equipment leads the freeze-drying equipment market

Among all the capacity range of freeze-drying equipment, the 10-150kg freeze-drying equipment contributes the major share in the global freeze-drying market. Moreover, the demand for 10-150 kg freeze-drying equipment will remain high during the forecast period.

Food processing and packaging industries are the highest end users of freeze-drying equipment

The food processing and packaging industry is the highest end user of freeze-drying equipment as the freeze-drying method removes water, reduces the overall weight of the food and helps in easy storage and transportation of food. Three major markets of freeze-dried food include the US, Europe, and Japan due to their high consumption of freeze-dried food and presence of major market players.

Asia Pacific dominates the Asia Pacific dominates Global Freeze-Drying Equipment Market

Asia Pacific is the highest shareholder region in the Global Freeze-Drying Equipment Market in 2021 and is further expected to continue its dominance over the projection period. This is mainly attributed to the growth of pharmaceutical and food sectors in the Asia Pacific. China and India are the major contributors in the growth of the regional market. Furthermore, increasing investments towards healthcare, dairy, food and beverage and so forth in countries such as India and China have accelerated the market growth.

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2021 US$ 2,118 Million Market Outlook for 2027 US$ 3,346 Million Expected CAGR Growth 8.1% from 2022 - 2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2027 Top Market Players Azbil Corporation, GEA Group, SP Industries Inc., Optima Packaging Group GmbH, and Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A. Segments Covered By Equipment Type, By Scale of Operation, By Capacity, By Application, By Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Customization Options Get your customized report as per your preference. Ask for customization

Competitive Landscape

Azbil Corporation is a Japan -based company incorporated in 1906 and is headquartered in Tokyo . The company was formerly known as Yamatake corp., which was changed into Azbil in 2012. The firm provides automotive products and services globally. In the market of freeze-drying, the firm was successful in introducing Sapphire Capacitance Diaphragm Gauges. They are produced mainly in three types. They are SPG5 (standard model), SPG6 (vacuum freeze-drying model), and SPG7 (attributed with self-heating temperature).

-based company incorporated in 1906 and is headquartered in . The company was formerly known as Yamatake corp., which was changed into Azbil in 2012. The firm provides automotive products and services globally. In the market of freeze-drying, the firm was successful in introducing Sapphire Capacitance Diaphragm Gauges. They are produced mainly in three types. They are SPG5 (standard model), SPG6 (vacuum freeze-drying model), and SPG7 (attributed with self-heating temperature). Freeze Drying Systems Pvt. Ltd. is a specialist in the manufacturing, trading, and exporting of freeze-drying equipment for the pharmaceutical, food, and research industries. The company primarily offered best quality Food Freeze Dryer, Lyophilizer Machines & Food Preserving Dryers.

Cryotec company design and manufacture equipment used in the research, development and production sector. It designs and manufactures freeze dryers and climatic chambers in their factory located in the suburbs of Montpellier. It offers freeze drying for many fields such as food processing, pharmacy, chemistry, more and more for environmental analysis purposes, new materials and many more in the future.

SP Industries, Inc. is a designer and manufacturer of freeze drying/lyophilization, complete aseptic fill-finish production lines, centrifugal evaporation and concentration, temperature control/thermal management, glassware washers and controlled environments. Its products support research and production across diverse end user markets including pharmaceutical, scientific research, industrial, aeronautic, semiconductor and healthcare.

Lyophilization Systems, Inc. is an established manufacturer of laboratory and production freeze dryers for the research, food and pharmaceutical industries. It was founded with the goal of providing high-quality, high-performance freeze dryers to meet the most demanding requirements in the industry.

Segmentation Overview

Global Freeze-Drying Equipment Market is segmented based on equipment type, scale of operation, capacity, application, and region. These segments are further sub-divided to get a holist picture of the market.

The following are the different segments of the Global Freeze-Drying Equipment Market:

