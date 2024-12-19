Freeze Frame: How to Stop Winter Bone and Joint Injuries in Their Tracks

Orthopaedic surgeons share six tips for how to enjoy the cold without the consequences

ROSEMONT, Ill., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Winter's harsh conditions can catch even the most prepared individuals off guard, transforming routine activities into hazards. The combination of slippery surfaces, unexpected weather changes, and the end-of-the-year hustle can quickly dampen outdoor pursuits.

"Engaging in winter sports and recreational activities is an excellent way to support cardiovascular health and overall wellbeing," says Alexander P. Sah, MD, FAAOS, orthopaedic surgeon and spokesperson for the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS). "However, cold weather brings unique risks that shouldn't be ignored. Each year, healthcare facilities across the country see an uptick in bone and joint injuries tied to winter activities, many of which are preventable with the right preparation and safety measures."

Before you head outdoors to enjoy your favorite cold-weather activities, consider these safety tips from Dr. Sah and fellow bone and joint health experts at AAOS.

Tip 1: Shovel smart, protect your back

Lifting injuries can happen quickly and painfully to anyone, at any age. Bend at the knees to use the large leg and glute muscles instead of your back to pick up heavy items. Don't twist or rotate while lifting, especially when shoveling snow. Bend your knees and pivot your whole body, not just the torso.

Tip 2: Step up, step safe

Holiday decorations appeal to people of all ages but also pose the risk of injury if you aren't careful. Climbing a ladder indoors or outdoors to decorate when no one else is around poses fall risks. Always work with a partner, and remember to use ladders on firm, level surfaces. Let children help decorate, under supervision, giving them age-appropriate tasks.

Tip 3: Follow the directions and hold on tightly

Children love toys they can ride. Did you know, however, that injuries associated with micromobility devices (e-scooters, hoverboards and e-bikes) have trended upward since 2017, increasing an estimated average 23% annually1? One key to preventing injuries is to give age-appropriate toys and teach children important safety tips when trying new micromobility products. When the weather temps rise to ride outdoors, Dr. Sah also advises to wear a helmet to protect your head in a fall, beware of obstacles and uneven surfaces and only ride one person at a time.

Tip 4: Tread lightly, move confidently

Not everyone has to be concerned about walking on ice, but if you live in a wintry climate, icy surfaces can lurk anywhere. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports approximately 1 million Americans are injured annually because of falling on ice and snow. People of all ages should wear shoes with good traction to prevent slipping and falling. You can even purchase slip-on shoe gear that adds traction when walking on ice.

Tip 5: Stay active, stay protected

Ski and snowboarding season is approaching, and anterior cruciate ligament tears in the knee joint are common. Research has shown that keeping your arms forward and hips over the knees can reduce the risk of injury. Many injuries occur from falling backward or twisting the knee. Adjust your bindings to meet your ability.

Tip 6: Enjoy the warmth and cozy without the worry

Lighted candles and fireplaces are obvious sources of burn potential, but the kitchen is another hot spot when it comes to burns. Practice good safety habits and keep children away from open fires, candles, appliances and cooking utensils that are hot. Know what to do in case of a burn. Treat minor burns with cool running water, a sterile bandage and over-the-counter pain reliever. More serious burns require immediate medical attention.

To help you and your family enjoy this festive season worry-free, visit OrthoInfo.org for more bone and joint health-related holiday safety measures.

1 https://www.cpsc.gov/Newsroom/News-Releases/2024/E-Scooter-and-E-Bike-Injuries-Soar-2022-Injuries-Increased-Nearly-21

