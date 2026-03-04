American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons Announces Elizabeth G. Matzkin, MD, FAAOS, as Second Vice President

NEW ORLEANS , March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston orthopaedic surgeon Elizabeth G. Matzkin, MD, FAAOS, has been named second vice president of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) following the AAOS 2026 Annual Meeting in New Orleans. She begins a four-year volunteer leadership term and is slated to serve as AAOS president in 2028, becoming only the second woman to hold the position in the Academy's history.

"It is a privilege to work alongside my fellow AAOS Board members to support orthopaedic surgeons and advance our shared priorities in education, advocacy and quality," said Dr. Matzkin. "I am deeply committed to the AAOS mission and to ensuring our members have the tools they need to deliver the highest level of musculoskeletal care to patients."

Dr. Matzkin has made a significant and lasting impact through her leadership within AAOS. She previously served a two-year term on AAOS' Board of Directors as member-at-large. She also served as inaugural chair of the Membership Council and as a member of the Bylaws Committee and the Communications Cabinet. She played an instrumental role in developing the AAOS Leadership Institute (ALI) through her service on the AAOS Leadership Task Force.

In addition to her AAOS leadership, Dr. Matzkin has held national leadership roles with the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine, Arthroscopy Association of North America, Ruth Jackson Orthopaedic Society and other professional organizations. She currently serves as deputy editor of Arthroscopy: The Journal of Arthroscopic and Related Surgery and previously served as associate editor and editorial board member for multiple leading orthopaedic journals.

Dr. Matzkin is director of the Sports Medicine Fellowship Program at Mass General Brigham and an associate professor of orthopaedic surgery at Harvard Medical School. She developed a nationally recognized program for female athletes supported by a robust research portfolio focused on women's sports medicine. Her clinical experience includes caring for U.S. soccer teams and the U.S. women's national hockey team. She currently serves as head team physician for Stonehill College in Easton, Mass., and will also provide care for the Boston Legacy FC, the National Women's Soccer League's Boston expansion team set to begin play this year.

Dr. Matzkin earned a bachelor's degree in biological sciences from Hobart and William Smith Colleges in Geneva, N.Y., a master's degree in applied physiology from The Chicago Medical School and a medical degree from Tulane University School of Medicine. She completed her general surgery internship and orthopaedic residency at the University of Hawaii, followed by a shoulder and sports medicine fellowship at Duke University School of Medicine, where she served as assistant team physician for Duke University football and men's basketball.

About AAOS

With more than 39,000 members, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons is the world's largest medical association of musculoskeletal specialists. AAOS is the trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal health. It provides the highest quality, most comprehensive education to help orthopaedic surgeons and allied health professionals at every career level best treat patients daily. AAOS is the source of information on bone and joint conditions, treatments, and related musculoskeletal healthcare issues; and it leads the healthcare discussion on advancing quality.

Follow the AAOS on Facebook , X, LinkedIn , and Instagram .

SOURCE American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons