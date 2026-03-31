FreightWise and Kuebix Recognized by Inbound Logistics as a Top 100 Logistics & Supply Chain Technology Provider

FreightWise and Kuebix's multi-modal transportation management system (TMS) feature functionality and reporting capabilities continue to grow for small to medium-sized shippers.

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FreightWise, a top provider of managed transportation services, together with its primary TMS platform, Kuebix by FreightWise, announces its recognition as one of Inbound Logistics' 2026 Top 100 Logistics and Supply Chain Technology Providers. This distinction highlights FreightWise's ongoing commitment to empowering small and mid-market shippers through advanced, user-friendly TMS technology.

In 2025, FreightWise managed over $1 billion in freight through its TMS platforms, serving thousands of users. Supporting multi-modal shipping across manufacturing, food service, technology, wholesale, and consumer goods, Kuebix remains a powerful and trusted solution that shippers rely on every day to boost growth and improve efficiency.

"We're proud to be recognized among Inbound Logistics' top innovators," said Chris Cochran, CEO of FreightWise. "As we continue integrating new features and AI into FreightWise and Kuebix, we remain focused on our mission: delivering the best, most user-friendly transportation management system tailored to small and mid-market shippers. When we started over a decade ago, this group of shippers was underserved and most tools were not accessible for them. Today, we continue to build and design solutions helping those shippers grow and succeed."

Inbound Logistics carefully evaluated over 400 submissions to select its Top 100 Logistics and Supply Chain Technology Providers. This distinguished group represents the most impactful providers offering technology and driving advances across the entire supply chain community. To see the complete list of winners visit: https://www.inboundlogistics.com/articles/top-100-logistics-it-providers/

About FreightWise

FreightWise is the leading provider of managed transportation and Transportation Management System (TMS) technology. With over $1 billion in annual freight under management, FreightWise provides a comprehensive solution including multi-modal carrier contracting, freight audit and payment, supply chain consulting along with the Kuebix by FreightWise TMS platform. Kuebix is designed for small and mid-market shippers with an easy-to-use, intuitive platform across truckload, less-than-truckload, and parcel. With FreightWise technology, businesses have access to comprehensive tools and services to streamline operations and drive cost efficiencies.

For more information about FreightWise and their industry-leading transportation management solutions, visit freightwisellc.com.

SOURCE FreightWise