FRENCH BULLDOG CELEBRATES A DECADE AS TOP DOG IN NEW YORK CITY

Nationally, French Bulldog Holds On To The Top Spot

NEW YORK, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The French Bulldog is New York City's most favorite breed for the tenth consecutive year, according to the American Kennel Club's (AKC®) rankings of the most popular AKC-recognized dog breeds in the U.S. for 2023.

The French Bulldog was also recognized as the #1 pup in Dallas, TX and Las Vegas, NV.

New York City's top 5 most popular breeds were shaken up in 2023. The Labrador Retriever pawed its way back into the top 5, landing in 4th place from 6th, and the Pembroke Welsh Corgi jumped four spots to land in 5th place from 9th.

"New Yorkers' love for French Bulldogs has not wavered, as the friendly, adaptable breed celebrates its tenth year as the most popular breed in the city," said AKC Executive Secretary Gina DiNardo. "While the Frenchie is holding strong at the top of the list, there's a new dog in the top five – the Pembroke Welsh Corgi. This affectionate and lively little herder makes a great companion for those who can provide a lot of activity and togetherness."

New York City's top 5 breeds for 2023:

1. French Bulldog

2. Poodle

3. Golden Retriever

4. Labrador Retriever

5. Pembroke Welsh Corgi

* Registration data pulled from NYC zip codes as specified by U.S. Postal Service

True to the diversity of NYC, there were notable favorites among the city's distinct neighborhoods:

Astoria : French Bulldog

: French Bulldog Chelsea : French Bulldog

: French Bulldog East Village : French Bulldog

: French Bulldog Financial District : Dachshund

: Dachshund Murray Hill : Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

: Cavalier King New Dorp : Golden Retriever

: Golden Retriever Park Slope : French Bulldog

: French Bulldog Riverdale : French Bulldog

: French Bulldog Tribeca : Dachshund

: Dachshund Upper East Side : Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

: Cavalier King Upper West Side : Poodle

: Poodle Washington Heights : French Bulldog

: French Bulldog Williamsburg: French Bulldog

The American Kennel Club also announced its nationwide rankings today. The playful and adaptable French Bulldog is America's most popular breed for the second consecutive year,

Since overtaking the loveable Labrador Retriever as the most popular breed, the French Bulldog's popularity has continued to surge. The breed is playful, adaptable and has an even temperament. Frenchies are very popular among city dwellers, as they're also portable and get along with almost anyone.

About the American Kennel Club

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 26,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests.

Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite, the AKC Museum of the Dog, and the AKC Purebred Preservation Bank. For more information, visit www.akc.org.

