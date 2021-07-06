French hyper-casual publisher TapNation integrates Adverty's in-game ad technology into multiple games

STOCKHOLM, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading in-game advertising specialist Adverty AB (publ) today announces a partnership with TapNation, as the French hypercasual publisher includes Adverty's seamless in-game ad formats within several current, and upcoming titles - the result of a successful Q1 trial with clear positive uplift on all key metrics.

TapNation, a Paris-based publisher of hyper-casual games, has integrated Adverty's seamless In-Play™ advertising technology in several of its titles, whilst planning to use Adverty's unique formats for other, upcoming releases.

"We have been curious about in-game advertising for some time now and so we started our first tests with Adverty in our game Cornhole League back in Q1. Having studied the effects of in-game advertising carefully, we have found that it has a clear net positive uplift on all our key metrics," says Vincent Férvier, VP of Monetisation at TapNation.

"Given the promising results achieved so far, we have decided to integrate seamless in-game ads in more of our titles, starting with Web Master 3D as well as Rock Crawling. Looking ahead, we will absolutely continue to add in-game advertising to any and all titles when appropriate."

Tobias Knutsson, CEO of Adverty adds: "We are delighted to welcome TapNation to the burgeoning world of in-game advertising. Having enjoyed company-wide Cornhole League tournaments in recent months, we know first-hand that its games are great. TapNation also stands amongst our very biggest publishers to date, thereby adding a new level of reach for our advertisers."

TapNation has experienced amazing growth, with more than 230 million downloads of its game launches since 2020. Every day, several million players around the world enjoy its titles.

Adverty also recently teamed up with InMobi and Verizon on the demand side, on top of current successful partnerships with PubMatic and Smaato, enabling a wide range of partners and advertisers to access its inventory, with supply-side interest growing exponentially, too, and a variety of new games added as growing numbers wake up to the power of in-game executions to maximise brand exposure and publisher monetisation. With interest in in-game advertising soaring - not to mention Adverty's collaboration with Moat by Oracle Advertising for third-party verification and its recent US patents granted for its work around viewability - the collaboration comes at an exciting time.

Adverty is currently looking to expand its team and is actively hiring for a number of roles across all sides of the business.

Links to download iOS and Android games on Apple App Store and Google Play are available here:

Cornhole League

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.sport.cornhole

https://apps.apple.com/app/cornhole-league/id1534740597

Web Master 3D

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ouazgames.SpiderMaster

https://apps.apple.com/app/web-master-3d/id1557970162

Rock Crawling

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.pinpinteam.rockcrawling

https://apps.apple.com/app/rock-crawling/id1543403353

