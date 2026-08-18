BROOKLYN, N.Y., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- hacco today announces a collaboration with French Master Chocolatier and Meilleur Ouvrier de France (MOF) Thierry Atlan to develop an exclusive Japanese fermentation-inspired chocolate line. The collection will debut at hacco's flagship bakery and café, scheduled to open in Brooklyn later this year.

Thierry Atlan, Master Chocolatier and Meilleur Ouvrier de France (MOF) Commentary Speed Speed

The partnership was born not simply from Atlan's world-renowned expertise, but from a shared philosophy. Throughout his career, Thierry Atlan has explored how chocolate can evolve through craftsmanship, natural ingredients, and a healthier approach to sweetness. hacco was equally inspired by his warmth, humility, and openness to new ideas.

As part of the collaboration, Chef Atlan traveled to Japan with the hacco team, visiting Uonuma Jozo in Niigata to experience traditional koji-making firsthand and deepen his understanding of Japan's fermentation culture.

Developing premium chocolate without refined white sugar is one of fine chocolate's greatest technical challenges. Through ongoing conversations, both parties discovered a shared belief that exceptional craftsmanship and naturally derived ingredients could redefine chocolate. Today, they are developing an exclusive collection that explores new expressions of flavor, beauty, and emotion through fermentation.

"Through koji, I discovered something natural and good for our health that can gradually replace refined sugar," said Thierry Atlan. "I believe this is the future of food. Healthier ingredients allow us to create products that are both delicious and better for our quality of life."

The collaboration depicts hacco's belief that extraordinary food begins with meaningful human connections. Its Brooklyn flagship is envisioned not simply as a place to buy products, but as an experience that inspires people to share memories and thoughtful gifts with those they love. By collaborating with world-class artisans who share its values, hacco continues to explore the possibilities of Japanese fermentation and create experiences that connect people through food. Guests will be able to experience Chef Atlan's exclusive chocolate creations at hacco's Brooklyn flagship later this year.

About hacco, Inc.

Born in New York and inspired by the power of koji, hacco Bakery Café blends traditional fermentation with modern craftsmanship to create innovative baked goods, beverages, and culinary experiences. Opening this Winter at 160 Bedford Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11249, the café will showcase the possibilities of koji through thoughtfully crafted pastries, coffee, and seasonal offerings. Learn more at hacco-inc.com/lp/bakerycafe or follow @hacco.bakerycafe.

SOURCE hacco