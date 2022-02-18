French Tech returns to Mobile World Congress with 56 exhibitors

PARIS, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Once again this year, France is hitting hard and standing out as one of the largest national pavilions operating in the sectors of telecom infrastructures, IoT, mobile applications and services, artificial intelligence, hardware and software. 2022 marks the great return of the French Tech Pavilion, which will celebrate 13 years at the Mobile World Congress (MWC). With the rise of 5G, the MWC is becoming even more of a must-attend show for connectivity. "With the support of the Chamber of Commerce of Guadeloupe, the SCS competitiveness cluster and the South region as well as Bretagne Commerce International, Business France is attending this major Telecom sector meeting", says Etienne Savin, driver behind the MWC event within Business France.

Customized support for French companies

Organized by Business France, the La French Tech Pavilion will occupy a 344 m² space in Hall 5 on stands 5B41 & 5B61. This support is part of France's export development strategy to enhance the visibility of French offerings with international decision-makers. Visitors will have the privilege of seeing demonstrations of new products and services during the four days of the event In order to optimize the exchange of contacts, Business France has set up several series of meetings between French exhibitors and professionals based in African countries.

Wonderful innovative startups

Among the French delegation, there is the presence of some amazingly innovative startups. IPM FRANCE will present its interactive terminals for the digitization of Telecom operator agencies, allowing them to remain open, in self-service mode, 24 hours a day. PONANT TECHNOLOGIE will provide an easy-to-use robotic solution, eTASQ Motion, which ensures the quality of products by testing them in real conditions.

Click here for the complete catalogue of 70 exhibitors: https://bit.ly/Catalogue-MWC22

To follow all the news live: join us here https://twitter.com/Bonjour_MWC

Contact:

Etienne Savin: [email protected]

Louis-Andrea SIGNORA (Press Officer Barcelona): [email protected]

Siham Morchid: [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1749011/Business_France_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Business France