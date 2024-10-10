Frenchies Modern Nail Care Hosts Bubbles and Beauty Events for Breast Cancer Warriors

Fast-Growing Non-Toxic Nail Salon Franchise Partners With Fighting Pretty to Pamper With Purpose

DENVER, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frenchies Modern Nail Care, a fast-growing national non-toxic nail salon franchise, is thrilled to announce a collaboration with the non-profit organization Fighting Pretty to present "Bubbles and Beauty," a special event taking place at participating franchises across the nation the week of October 14, 2024. This event aligns perfectly with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, offering a day of complimentary pampering for women battling breast cancer.

Beauty and Bubbles aims to empower these courageous women, providing them with a much-needed respite and a chance to connect with fellow breast cancer fighters. Attendees will leave feeling rejuvenated, supported, and even more resilient in their battle against this devastating disease.

A Survivor's Story

Kay, a 55-year-old mother of two and a breast cancer survivor, epitomizes the spirit of resilience. Diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer three years ago, Kay has fought her way through several surgeries, including a double mastectomy, as well as multiple rounds of chemotherapy, and extensive medication.

"When I heard about 'Bubbles and Beauty' through Fighting Pretty, I was so excited," shares Kay. "The focus of my life has been on fighting cancer from the inside, often neglecting my external appearance. This event offers me the chance to feel beautiful again."

According to BreastCancer.Org:

1 in 8 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime.

In 2024, an estimated 310,720 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in the U.S., making it the most common cancer among American women.

Every two minutes, a woman in the U.S. is diagnosed with the disease.

"The physical toll of breast cancer treatments can severely impact a woman's self-esteem," says Erica Upshur, Vice President of Marketing of Head to Toe Brands, a beauty and wellness platform of The Riverside Company that includes Frenchies Modern Nail Care. "Frenchies Modern Nail Care and Fighting Pretty are committed to uplifting these brave women by offering them a beauty boost. And, given the immunocompromised state of many breast cancer patients, Frenchies is the ideal venue for this event."

Frenchies studios exceed state licensing standards when it comes to cleanliness. This includes a state-of-the-art personal ventilation system at each station, ensuring the highest level of safety for all attendees.

To learn more about Frenchies Modern Nail Care, visit https://frenchiesnails.com/.

To learn more about franchising opportunities with Frenchies Modern Nail Care, visit https://frenchiesnails.com/own-a-frenchies/.

About Frenchies Modern Nail Care

Founded in 2014 by franchise experts, Frenchies was created based on the belief that by providing a higher quality experience for guests and nail professionals they will raise the industry standards for nail services. Frenchies leverages the latest nail and beauty industry technology, uses only high-quality professional and retail products, and ensures an unparalleled guest experience at every studio by providing a comprehensive training model. In their local markets, Frenchies franchisees provide a safe workspace and a rewarding career opportunity for studio employees.

Frenchies was acquired by global private equity firm, The Riverside Company, and is now a part of their Head to Toe Brands portfolio enjoying the benefits of leveraging talent and resources across multiple fast-growing beauty service franchises.

In 2017, Frenchies began franchising and now covers 25 locations across the nation. For more information on Frenchies, visit frenchiesnails.com.

Media Contact:

Nancy Bostrom | 919.459.8163 | [email protected]

