Fresenius Medical Care Annual General Meeting: Company makes significant progress in its Transformation Efforts and confirms its ambitious 2024 Growth Targets

Today's Annual General Meeting was the first one following the change in legal form completed in November 2023

Shareholders voted in favor of the proposed dividend of 1.19 euros , representing an increase of around 6 percent compared to the previous year

Ambitious growth targets for 2024 confirmed

BAD HOMBURG, Germany, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresenius Medical Care (FME), the global leader in providing products and services for people with kidney diseases, is executing its strategic turnaround plan and is well on track to achieve its goals for 2024.

At today's Annual General Meeting, Michael Sen, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Fresenius Medical Care AG, said: "Fresenius Medical Care has made significant progress in 2023. The consistent implementation of the transformation program is beginning to pay off. The deconsolidation and the independence are providing Fresenius Medical Care with everything it needs to further strengthen its position in the dialysis market and to realize its full potential."

Michael Sen added: "On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I would like to thank the members of the Management Board under the leadership of CEO Helen Giza for their trusting cooperation and very good performance in the past financial year. The newly composed management team has the necessary expertise, energy, and experience to take the company forward in the interests of patients, employees, and shareholders."

Helen Giza, CEO of Fresenius Medical Care AG, said: "For 2023, we delivered top- and bottom-line growth, and exceeded our operating income outlook that we raised twice. Our FME25 transformation program is ahead of schedule and our portfolio optimization program is well underway. All our achievements mark a highly successful conclusion to an exceptional year of transformation and turnaround efforts."

"Turning to 2024, this year is being spent in singular focus on disciplined execution and value creation. While 2023 was a year of level-setting, 2024 is one of momentum-building," said Giza. The CEO thanked employees for their dedication and commitment to ensuring high-quality care for patients worldwide.

A significant majority of 96.97 percent of shareholders approved the dividend proposal for fiscal year 2023 of 1.19 euros, representing an increase of around 6 percent compared to the previous year (2022: 1.12 euros). The proposal aligns with the dividend policy of the company to adjust payouts according to Group net income development (excluding special items).

The shareholders also approved, with a majority of 87.58 percent, the new Management Board's compensation system.

With a majority of 99.49 percent, the shareholders also approved the update to the Supervisory Board's remuneration.

The Management Board and the Supervisory Board were discharged for the year 2023 with majorities of 98.71 percent and 98.42 percent, respectively.

At the Annual General Meeting, 88.39 percent of the share capital was represented.

