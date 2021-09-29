Fresenius Medical Care North America Announces New Chief Nursing Officer, Head of Transplant Medicine, and Chief Medical Information Officer

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA), the nation's leading provider of kidney care products and services, announced three key clinical leadership appointments to help drive priorities, including improving patient outcomes, adopting connected health technologies to support home dialysis, and increasing access to transplant.

Kathleen Belmonte has been named Chief Nursing Officer and Senior Vice President of Clinical Services of Fresenius Kidney Care, the dialysis services division of FMCNA; Dr. Benjamin Hippen has been named Senior Vice President and Head of Transplant Medicine as part of the Global Medical Office senior leadership team; Dr. Shelly Nash has been appointed Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Information Officer for FMCNA.

"We welcome these exceptional clinical leaders who bring many years of deep experience working both inside and outside our company," said Bill Valle, Chief Executive Officer, FMCNA. "These individuals will help us continue to be the leader in value based care and transforming kidney care models that slow disease progression, while improving home dialysis and transplantation rates, clinical quality, and information technology to enhance experiences and affordability for the benefit of employees, physician partners, payors, and most importantly, our patients."

In her new role as Chief Nursing Officer, Belmonte will lead efforts to ensure the delivery of superior clinical care at every step of the renal care continuum, while also supporting the clinical professionals that make up patient care teams by overseeing career advancement opportunities. Belmonte continues to serve a critical role during the COVID-19 pandemic, implementing new policies and procedures during an unparalleled time and spearheading the vaccine rollout across Fresenius Kidney Care clinics nationwide. Belmonte has also exhibited leadership on new protocols to improve transplant referrals and waitlist management.

As Senior Vice President and Head of Transplant Medicine, another new role at Fresenius Medical Care, Dr. Hippen will lead the company's efforts to expand access to and understanding of transplant medicine as a critical component of its patient-centric mission. Dr. Hippen extends his existing longstanding relationship with Fresenius Medical Care and brings with him more than 15 years of experience as a general and transplant nephrologist and practicing physician. He has also served as medical director of both a large in-center dialysis facility and large home therapies unit.

Appointed as Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Information Officer for FMCNA, Dr. Nash will be responsible for ensuring the seamless communication between clinical services and information technology – a critical component in our ability to provide best-in-class and life-sustaining care to patients. Dr. Nash joins us at a critical point as connected health solutions have evolved from being an emerging technology to something relied on to safely provide care. Dr. Nash previously served in a similar role for AdventHealth as Vice President and Chief Medical Information Officer & Chief of Quality Physician Enterprise.

"This expansion of our executive team underscores our commitment to improving patient outcomes on a global scale by acknowledging new leadership capabilities needed in the company," said Dr. Franklin W. Maddux, Global Chief Medical Officer for Fresenius Medical Care. "Under their leadership in nursing care, health information technology, and organ transplantation, we will continue to drive innovation, expertise, and credibility that will enhance our ability to provide the highest quality of innovative and holistic care."

About Fresenius Medical Care North America

Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA) is the premier healthcare company focused on providing the highest quality care to people with renal and other chronic conditions. Through its industry-leading network of dialysis facilities and outpatient cardiac and vascular labs, Fresenius Medical Care North America provides coordinated healthcare services at pivotal care points for hundreds of thousands of chronically ill customers throughout the continent. As the world's largest fully integrated renal company, it offers specialty pharmacy and laboratory services, and manufactures and distributes the most comprehensive line of dialysis equipment, disposable products, and renal pharmaceuticals. For more information, visit the FMCNA website at https://fmcna.com/.

