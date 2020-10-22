Fresenius Medical Care North America Presents New Insights Related to COVID-19 and Dialysis Innovations at Kidney Week 2020

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA), the nation's leading provider of kidney care products and services, today announced the presentation of 65 company-affiliated abstracts at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Annual Conference Kidney Week 2020 Reimagined, which runs virtually from Oct. 22-25, 2020. These publications include new insights related to COVID-19, phosphate binders, a new dialysis system under development, and new software to attain relative blood volume.

In addition to the abstracts presented online, Dr. Jeffrey Hymes, SVP of Scientific and Clinical Affairs at FMCNA and Chief Medical Officer at Fresenius Kidney Care, will discuss the company's pandemic response during the conference's clinical practice session "COVID-19: The Pandemic and the Outpatient Dialysis Setting" on Oct. 25 at 10:30 a.m. ET.

"The research abstracts presented this year demonstrate our approach to confronting the pandemic, along with new solutions that aim to improve the treatment of people with kidney failure," said Dr. Robert Kossmann, Chief Medical Officer for FMCNA. "These insights showcase the breadth and depth of our research team, highlighting the many ways that we are working to advance kidney care."

The annual symposium, reimagined virtually for 2020, is one of the most influential gatherings of kidney professionals in the world. Some of the abstracts being presented by Fresenius Medical Care, and now available online as part of ASN's Kidney Week 2020 Reimagined, include:

