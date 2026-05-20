Fresenius Medical Care Reappoints Chief Financial Officer Martin Fischer

BAD HOMBURG, Germany, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Supervisory Board of Fresenius Medical Care AG, the world's leading provider of products and services for individuals with renal disease, today has reappointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Management Board Member Martin Fischer (49) for a period of five years until 2031.

Martin Fischer - Chief Financial Officer

Michael Sen, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, commented, "Martin Fischer has demonstrated strong and consistent leadership and has further strengthened Fresenius Medical Care's governance, transparency, and financial discipline." Michael Sen added, "Over the past few years, Martin Fischer has made a significant contribution to driving forward the transformation of Fresenius Medical Care. We are therefore very pleased that he will continue to serve the company."

Helen Giza, CEO and Chair of the Management Board, said, "Martin has been a trusted partner in driving performance across the organization. He has played a critical role in strengthening our financial resilience, supporting disciplined capital allocation, and advancing our strategic priorities. I welcome the Supervisory Board's decision and look forward to continuing our close collaboration."

Martin Fischer said, "I highly appreciate the Supervisory Board's trust and confidence and look forward to the continued partnership with Helen, the Management Board and our great team at Fresenius Medical Care. Our company has a clear strategic direction, and I am excited about shaping the next chapter by further strengthening financial discipline, resilience, and long‑term value creation as we execute our priorities."

Prior to joining Fresenius Medical Care, Martin Fischer served as Head of Finance for the Diagnostics Division at Siemens Healthineers. He holds a degree in business informatics from Reutlingen University of Applied Sciences, an MBA from Friedrich Alexander University in Nuremberg, and completed the Chief Financial Officer Program at Columbia Business School.

About Fresenius Medical Care:

Fresenius Medical Care is the world's leading provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which around 4.5 million patients worldwide regularly undergo dialysis treatment. Through its network of 3,539 dialysis clinics, Fresenius Medical Care provides dialysis treatments for approx. 290,000 patients around the globe. Fresenius Medical Care is also the leading provider of dialysis products such as dialysis machines or dialyzers. Fresenius Medical Care is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FME) and on the New York Stock Exchange (FMS).

For more information visit the company's website at www.freseniusmedicalcare.com.

Disclaimer:

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to, changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, legal changes, regulatory approvals, results of clinical studies, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, and the availability of financing. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in Fresenius Medical Care's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Fresenius Medical Care does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.

Media contact

Christine Peters

T +49 160 60 66 770

[email protected]

Contact for analysts and investors

Dr. Dominik Heger

T +49 6172 609 2525

[email protected]

www.freseniusmedicalcare.com

SOURCE Fresenius Medical Care Holdings, Inc.