Fresh Brothers Bakes Franchise Opportunity, Bringing a Fresh Take on America's Favorite Food Across The U.S.

Midwest-Style Pizza Concept Proven in Nation's Most Competitive Market and Backed by Craveworthy Brands' Systems and Support

Recognized as 2026 Pizza Marketplace "Top 100 Movers & Shakers" Brand With Over 20 Thriving Locations

Exhibiting at 2026 International Pizza Expo & Conference from March 24 to 26, 2026 in Las Vegas

LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Brothers Pizza ("Fresh Brothers"), the California-born brand known for its Midwest-style pizza and handcrafted quality, has introduced its franchise opportunity.

Having honed its business model with over 20 thriving locations across Southern California, Fresh Brothers is welcoming qualified owner-operators to grow with a pizza concept proven in one of the nation's most demanding restaurant markets. The Brand is now bringing its fresh take on America's favorite food to new communities across the U.S.

"The brand is ready to grow beyond Southern California and into America's next great pizza destinations." Post this Its menu features signature pizzas, mouthwatering salads, flavorful baked wings, fresh knots and tasty sliders.

A Slice of Americana

Pizza is one of the most accessible and emotionally resonant foods in America – a category rooted in shared experiences across generations, backgrounds and communities.

Nearly $3 billion pizzas are consumed each year (AgHires), averaging 46 slices per person annually (Pizza Need). On any given day, one in eight Americans is enjoying a slice of pizza (Pizza Need), emphasizing the category's massive consumer appeal and everyday significance.

Pizza continues to bring people together across a wide range of occasions, from celebrations and game days to weekend dinners, family gatherings and late-night cravings. With demand spanning multiple dayparts and formats, it remains one of the most resilient segments in the restaurant industry.

Fresh Brothers was built on that foundation. While pizza is a staple of American dining culture, the Brand believes it deserves the same level of hospitality, care and consistency as any great dining experience – crafted with fresh ingredients, inclusive menu options and a hospitality-first approach.

Most recently, Fresh Brothers was recognized as a 2026 Pizza Marketplace "Top 100 Movers & Shakers" brand, further reflecting its momentum and leadership within this thriving category.

A Fresh Take on Pizza Craftsmanship

Founded in 2008 by Scott Goldberg and his family in Los Angeles, Fresh Brothers brings Midwest-style pizza craftsmanship – inspired by their Chicago roots – to Southern California. The Brand has grown from a local favorite into a proven, scalable model with locations across Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego.

Fresh Brothers has built its reputation on uncompromising quality, grounded in freshness and consistency. Dough crafted to perfection with premium ingredients, while its signature sauce is crafted from vine-ripened tomatoes. The Brand uses 100 percent pure mozzarella cheese with no additives or fillers, paired with quality meats and curated toppings.

Fresh Brothers was also an early pioneer in plant-based pizza offerings and continues to lead with inclusive menu options for guests with various dietary preferences, including vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free. Beyond pizza, the menu offers fresh salads, baked wings and newly introduced pastas and sandwiches.

With an established operational foundation and strong performance across a variety of formats, Fresh Brothers is now positioned to grow alongside franchisees ready to bring this pizza to new markets nationwide.

"Fresh Brothers was created on a simple yet powerful belief: America's most beloved food deserves a deep commitment to better ingredients, greater care and a guest experience that makes you feel like you are part of a family," said Goldberg. "Franchising will allow us to grow intentionally with partners who love pizza and care about the guest experience as much as we do."

Baked in Support for Pizza Operators

Fresh Brothers' franchise program is backed by Craveworthy Brands ("Craveworthy"), a rapidly growing restaurant platform founded to scale both emerging concepts and legacy brands. With Craveworthy, franchisees gain access to the operational strength, established infrastructure and industry-leading support necessary to grow with confidence in one of the most enduring categories.

Fresh Brothers operators are set up to run a successful pizza business from day one, with support across real estate, training, supply chain, operations, marketing and technology. From ingredient consistency to off-premises operations and local store leadership, the program is designed to help owner-operators deliver the Fresh Brothers experience with quality and speed.

With Craveworthy's scale, purchasing power and streamlined restaurant processes behind them, franchisees gain the systems and guidance needed to open strong and operate efficiently, while staying focused on what matters most: serving a craveable slice, earning a loyal following of pizza lovers and building a go-to destination for guests to return to again and again.

"Pizza is one of the most iconic segments in U.S. dining, and Fresh Brothers brings something truly special to it – craftsmanship, accessibility and hospitality," said Gregg Majewski, CEO and Founder of Craveworthy Brands. "With Craveworthy's support behind it, the Brand is ready to grow beyond Southern California and into America's next great pizza destinations."

Growing Where Pizza Culture Thrives

Fresh Brothers' expansion is focused on high-growth markets where pizza is part of everyday life and guests value quality, reliability and convenience. With strong demand across delivery, takeout and dine-in occasions, the Brand is well-positioned to thrive in communities where families gather, friends celebrate and everyday moments are shared over a slice.

Early growth will focus on areas where demand for quality pizza is strongest, including family-focused suburbs, busy college towns and regional urban cores, with emphasis in states such as Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Nevada and Texas. As a Midwest-style pizza brand born in Southern California, Fresh Brothers is expanding beyond the West Coast and bringing its roots back toward the communities that first shaped its story.

The Brand is seeking experienced multi-unit operators, qualified owner-operators and strategic investors ready to build a pizza business rooted in operational excellence and a shared passion for hospitality.

Experience The Future of Fresh Brothers

Fresh Brothers will spotlight its craftsmanship and operational excellence at the 2026 International Pizza Expo and Conference, March 24 to 26 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, where the Brand will be exhibiting at XLT Booth No. 601.

Attendees are invited to explore the Brand's pizza model, learn how its systems have been refined in one of the nation's most competitive markets and see firsthand how Fresh Brothers delivers quality and consistency at scale.

Entrepreneurs ready to bring a fresh take on America's favorite comfort food can learn more here.

To learn more about Fresh Brothers, visit www.freshbrothers.com. To learn more about Craveworthy, visit www.craveworthybrands.com.

ABOUT FRESH BROTHERS PIZZA

Based in Los Angeles since 2008, Fresh Brothers Pizza lives up to its name of crafting the freshest pizza. With more than 20 locations throughout California, Fresh Brothers sources only the highest quality ingredients with all-natural and handmade dough produced daily, with no artificial ingredients, preservatives or fillers. Fresh Brothers was the first pizzeria to serve plant-based meat and offers specialty pizzas with vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options. Its menu features signature pizzas, mouthwatering salads, flavorful baked wings, fresh knots and tasty sliders. Learn more about Fresh Brothers at https://www.freshbrothers.com. Learn more about available franchise opportunities here.

ABOUT CRAVEWORTHY BRANDS

Craveworthy Brands, the parent company of Shaquille O'Neal-founded Big Chicken, Bd's Mongolian Grill, Dirty Dough, Flat Top Grill, Fresh Brothers Pizza, Genghis Grill, Gregorys Coffee, Hot Chicken Takeover, Krafted Smashburgers, Lucky Cat Poke Co., Nomad Dawgs, Pastizza Pizza & Pasta, Scramblin' Ed's, Sigri Indian BBQ, Soom Soom Mediterranean, Taim Mediterranean Kitchen, The Budlong Southern Chicken and Wing It On!, is dedicated to breathing new life into legacy brands while supercharging emerging concepts. The Company brings together diverse, yet complementary brands and an accomplished, veteran leadership team in the growing culinary space. In addition to building and operating leading restaurant brands, Craveworthy Brands is active in the communities it serves and creates exciting career opportunities for its team members. Bridging the distinctive individuality of its concepts with a shared culture and spirit of collaboration, the Company's goal is to create truly unique and craveworthy experiences every day, every shift and at every turn. Learn more about Craveworthy and its brands at www.craveworthybrands.com .

SOURCE Craveworthy Brands