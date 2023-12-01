Fresh Cranberries Market size to increase by USD 9.91 million between 2022 to 2027, Offline Channel to be the major contributing segment - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

01 Dec, 2023, 18:00 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The fresh cranberries market size is expected to grow by USD 9.91 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.58% during the forecast period. Growing awareness of the benefits of consuming fresh cranberries is notably driving the fresh cranberries market. However, factors such as rising demand for dried cranberries may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Type (Inorganic and Organic), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fresh Cranberries Market 2023-2027
Key Segment Analysis
By distribution channel, the offline segment is significant during the forecast period. Consumers can buy fresh fruits, including cranberries include traditional brick-and-mortar retail outlets, farmers' markets, and specialty stores through this segment. For example, Walmart Inc. offers a wide range of organic fruits, such as fresh cranberries. To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View a PDF Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis 

By geography, North America is estimated to contribute 45% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US is one of the main countries that are significantly contributing to the market growth. For example, Ocean Spray is one of the prominent market players which represents 600 cranberry growers in Massachusetts, Wisconsin, New Jersey, Oregon, and Washington, and is one of the largest exporters of fresh cranberries.

Company Insights 
The fresh cranberries market is concentrated, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:
Canneberge Quebec Inc., Cape Blanco Cranberries Inc., Cape Cod Select, Decas Cranberry Products Inc., Fresh Meadows Cranberries, Habelman Bros. Co., Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc., Seaview Cranberries Inc., Fruit dOr, Honestly Cranberry, Meduri Farms Inc., Michigan Cranberry Co., Wetherby Cranberry Co.

  • View a PDF Sample Report to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings.

Fresh Cranberries Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.58%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 9.91 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.38

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 45%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Canneberge Quebec Inc., Cape Blanco Cranberries Inc., Cape Cod Select, Decas Cranberry Products Inc., Fresh Meadows Cranberries, Habelman Bros. Co., Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc., Seaview Cranberries Inc., Fruit dOr, Honestly Cranberry, Meduri Farms Inc., Michigan Cranberry Co., and Wetherby Cranberry Co.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

