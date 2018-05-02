Fresh, Crave-Worthy Flavors in Full Bloom at Corner Bakery Cafe

Adding a seasonal twist to a breakfast classic, Corner Bakery's new Strawberry Lemon Pancakes include four fluffy pancakes topped with fresh strawberries, zesty lemon curd, whipped cream and vanilla maple syrup. For a vegetarian lunch option even meat lovers will enjoy, the Caprese Panini is stuffed with fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, ripe Roma tomatoes, arugula and balsamic vinaigrette, served on sourdough bread and grilled to perfection. Guests can enjoy the new Pasta Primavera for lunch or dinner, which features cavatappi pasta, a roasted vegetable medley, bruschetta tomatoes, spinach and roasted red peppers, tossed in a light cream sauce.

"We look forward to welcoming guests with several flavorful menu options featuring fresh, seasonal fruits and vegetables," said Corner Bakery CMO Donna Josephson. "Whether dining in our cafes or taking your meal to go, Corner Bakery has a delicious selection of seasonal options for breakfast, lunch and dinner at a great value."

In addition to the three new menu items, Corner Bakery is bringing back last summer's customer-favorite Berry Pecan Salad. The refreshing mixed-green salad includes all-natural chicken, fresh strawberries and blueberries, and blue cheese, drizzled with strawberry vinaigrette dressing.

In addition to its seasonal spring and summer menu additions, Corner Bakery will hold a "Get MORE of the Fresh You Crave" sweepstakes for new and existing eClub members. From Tuesday, May 1 through Saturday, Sept. 1, eClub members will be entered for a chance to win either a $100 or $500 Corner Bakery gift card, awarded weekly for the duration of the sweepstakes To enter, text "CORNER" to 222233 and visit Corner Bakery's website for more details.

Corner Bakery serves made-to-order food for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The seasonal, innovative menu ranges from hot breakfast and grilled panini to fresh salads, signature sandwiches, mouthwatering sweets and more. Favorites include light and fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes for breakfast, the grilled to perfection Chicken Pomodori Panini for lunch, the crave-worthy Pesto Cavatappi for dinner, and a slice of homemade Cinnamon Creme Cake for dessert. Corner Bakery is also recognized for its unsurpassed catering experience delivering signature, made-to-order breakfasts, lunches and dinners for any occasion. Prices may vary by location.

For more information or to locate your neighborhood Corner Bakery Cafe, visit www.cornerbakerycafe.com.

About Corner Bakery Cafe

Corner Bakery Cafe is a fast-casual restaurant serving breakfast, lunch and dinner to guests in 26 states and Washington, D.C. Established in 1991, Corner Bakery Cafe restaurants are owned and operated by CBC Restaurant Corp. with nearly 200 company-owned and franchised locations around the country. Founded on a philosophy of creating a place for people to relax and gather with family and friends, Corner Bakery Cafe features innovative, seasonal menu options while delivering a premier bakery cafe experience in the heart of neighborhoods everywhere. For more information, visit www.cornerbakerycafe.com.

