Fresh Express Launches 2026 Fresh Start Challenge to Help Jumpstart the New Year with Healthy Habits

Sign-ups open December 8; Challenge runs January 12 through February 8

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Express®, the brand leader in value-added salads, is kicking off the new year in a fresh and flavorful way! To support consumers in hitting the reset button this January, the Fresh Start Challenge returns with a four-week wellness activation designed to help participants set and achieve their wellness goals, with daily prompts and activities that encourage healthy habits, self-care, and balanced living. By providing engaging and achievable steps, Fresh Express is empowering individuals to make meaningful progress toward their goals while fostering a sense of community and motivation.

Fresh Start Challenge

Beginning December 8, consumers can sign up to participate in the 2026 Fresh Start Challenge, which officially launches on January 12 and runs through February 8. This fun, feel-good initiative combines daily prompts, nutrition-forward activities, and delicious salad inspiration to help participants reset after the holidays and build momentum for the year ahead.

"Fresh Express is more than just salad; we're here to help consumers feel good about the choices they make every day," said Fabian Pereira, Vice President of Marketing and Innovation at Fresh Express. "The Fresh Start Challenge is about celebrating progress over perfection by encouraging small, sustainable steps, whether that's adding a salad to lunch or taking a few minutes for self-care."

Each week of the challenge features a new theme to guide participants, including "Reset & Ready," "Flavor & Texture," "Protein & Power-Ups," and "Intentional Living." Activities include setting wellness goals, trying global salad flavors, hydrating more often, and even eating salad for breakfast. Throughout the challenge, participants are encouraged to share their progress on social media using the hashtag #TheFreshStartChallenge.

The first 1,000 early sign-ups will receive a Fresh Start Kit featuring a $1 off coupon, the challenge checklist, a Fresh Express calendar, and recipe cards from Fresh Expressionists, the brand's team of culinary tastemakers and creators.

To keep the momentum going, weekly winners will be randomly selected to receive wellness-themed prizes, and one grand prize winner will be announced at the end of the challenge. Winners will be chosen from those who post their progress using the hashtag or sign up to receive Fresh Start Challenge email notifications.

The Fresh Start Challenge supports Fresh Express' ongoing commitment to helping Americans eat well and live well, exploring creative salad builds using nutrient-dense ingredients and Fresh Express greens.

Please find high-res photo and video assets linked here. To sign up for the 2026 Fresh Start Challenge, visit www.FreshExpressFreshStartChallenge.com and follow Fresh Express on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, YouTube, Tik Tok, LinkedIn and X.

About Fresh Express®

Fresh Express® is the brand leader in Value Added Salads and is dedicated to providing consumers with healthy, convenient ready-to-eat salads, leafy greens, vegetables and fruits. With the invention of its special Keep Crisp® bag in the 1980s, Fresh Express pioneered the retail packaged salad category and was the first to make them available to grocery stores nationwide. Today, Fresh Express fresh salads come in more than 100 different varieties offering exciting new flavors and convenient new ways to meet the daily dietary requirements for both conventional and organic fresh produce. More than 14 million consumers each week enjoy healthy, convenient ready-to-eat Fresh Express salads, spinach and vegetables. For more information, visit www.FreshExpress.com.

SOURCE Fresh Express