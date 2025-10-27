Fresh Express® Wraps a Flavorful Weekend at IFPA with Innovation, Inspiration and Star Appearances

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Express®, a brand leader in value-added salads, turned heads and delighted taste buds at this year's International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) Global Produce & Floral Show, where the brand brought its signature creativity, innovation and culinary inspiration to life.

From October 16–18, attendees at Booth #2139 experienced the energy and flavor Fresh Express is known for, including product sampling, interactive appearances and engaging sessions that showcased the brand's latest innovations—most notably, the debut of the Mediterranean Herb Chopped Kit.

The excitement reached a fever pitch when actress, cookbook author and mom Tiffani Thiessen joined the Fresh Express booth to connect with fans and attendees. Thiessen, now part of the Fresh Expressionists program, shared her enthusiasm for the new salad kit and the brand's mission to make healthy eating both convenient and delicious. Her appearance drew a crowd eager for photo ops, recipe inspiration and a taste of what Fresh Express is serving up next.

Adding to the weekend's highlights, Registered Dietitian and New York Times best-selling author Kylie Sakaida, MS, RDN, led a Retail Dietitian Immersion session that captivated attendees. Sakaida shared her personal journey into nutrition and offered practical advice for incorporating more greens into daily meals. Her engaging session emphasized the shared commitment between Fresh Express and health professionals to make nutritious eating more accessible for everyone.

Attendees walked away inspired and a some lucky guests left with signed cookbooks and exclusive Fresh Express giveaways, including tote bags and recipe cards.

The show marked the official debut of the Mediterranean Herb Chopped Kit, which quickly became a fan favorite among visitors. Featuring a bright mix of crisp greens, Mediterranean-inspired herbs, and chef-crafted toppings like crispy chickpeas and creamy feta crumbles, the kit was sampled throughout the weekend, drawing praise for its fresh flavor and versatility. Fresh Express customers also received an exclusive preview of the next wave of globally inspired restaurant flavors set to launch in March, underscoring excitement for what's next from the brand.

"The IFPA show gave us the opportunity to showcase what makes Fresh Express so special: our people, our partners and our passion for innovation," said Fabian Pereira, Vice President of Marketing and Innovation at Fresh Express. "From Tiffani's star power to Kylie's thoughtful nutrition insights, we saw firsthand how Fresh Express continues to inspire creativity in kitchens everywhere while driving growth in the salad category."

Fresh Express' dynamic presence at IFPA reaffirmed its role as the category leader in value-added salads, combining convenience, culinary craftsmanship and consumer insight to deliver crave-worthy, chef-inspired creations.

For more information about Fresh Express, including products and recipes, visit www.FreshExpress.com

About Fresh Express®

Fresh Express® is the brand leader in Value Added Salads and is dedicated to providing consumers with healthy, convenient ready-to-eat salads, leafy greens, vegetables and fruits. With the invention of its special Keep Crisp® bag in the 1980s, Fresh Express pioneered the retail packaged salad category and was the first to make them available to grocery stores nationwide. Today, Fresh Express fresh salads come in more than 100 different varieties offering exciting new flavors and convenient new ways to meet the daily dietary requirements for both conventional and organic fresh produce. More than 14 million consumers each week enjoy healthy, convenient ready-to-eat Fresh Express salads, spinach and vegetables. For more information, visit www.FreshExpress.com.

