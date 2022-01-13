Fresh, Healthy Family Meals Recipes to help boost iron levels, aid plasma donation recovery

Now, he's cooking meals for his family, including 14-year-old Oliver who was diagnosed with Kawasaki Disease as a toddler – an inflammation of the blood vessels that can cause damage to coronary arteries – as a healthy lifestyle is important to help manage the disease. Since Oliver's diagnosis, Appleman made it his personal mission to create awareness of Kawasaki Disease and for the critical need for plasma donations that many people with the disease rely on for treatment, which is why he partnered with Abbott to bring attention to the need for plasma donations.

Plasma is a powerful part of your blood that supports essential bodily functions. It's a lifeline for thousands of people who are immune-compromised and live with a variety of chronic and complex diseases. In fact, more than 125,000 Americans rely on medication made from plasma every day, according to the Plasma Protein Therapeutics Association (PPTA).

The COVID-19 pandemic led to a serious shortage of plasma donors – average donations per center in the United States were down approximately 11% during the first few months of 2021 compared to the previous year, further deepening the nearly 20% decline in donations in 2020 compared to 2019, according to the PPTA.

Donating plasma is a safe and relatively easy process. Since plasma is replaced in the body within about 24 hours, it can be donated up to twice per week. With a donation that typically takes between 1-3 hours, you can make a lasting impact by providing lifesaving medicine for patients like Oliver.

It's a good idea to fuel up with iron-rich foods before and after donating, so Appleman created these fresh, nutritious recipes he loves to serve his family: Marinated Skirt Steak, Lemon Chicken with Roasted Red Onions and Potatoes, and Cheesy Frittata with Veggies.

Learn where you can donate at bethe1donor.abbott.

Marinated Skirt Steak

Recipe courtesy of chef Nate Appleman on behalf of Abbott

Vinaigrette:

1/4 cup oil

1/4 cup fish sauce

1/4 cup rice wine vinegar

1/4 cup water

2 tablespoons raw sugar

1 cup chopped fresh cilantro

1 lime, juice only

1 clove garlic, minced

1 small Thai bird chile or serrano chile, chopped

1/4 head finely shaved green cabbage

1/4 head finely shaved purple cabbage

2 carrots, thinly julienned

Skirt steak:

1 1/2 pounds trimmed skirt steak

1/2 cup coconut milk

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons lime juice

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

2 tablespoons sriracha

salt, to taste

3 cups cooked brown rice

1/2 cup crushed peanuts

1 lime, quartered, for garnish

To make vinaigrette: In large bowl, mix oil, fish sauce, rice wine vinegar, water, sugar, cilantro, lime juice, garlic and chile. Toss cabbage and carrots in vinaigrette; refrigerate until ready to serve.

To make skirt steak: Marinate steak in coconut milk, garlic, lime juice, cilantro, sriracha and salt, to taste, at least 1 hour, or up to 24 hours.

Heat grill to high.

Grill 3-4 minutes each side until medium rare.

Let rest 3 minutes.

Thinly slice steaks against grain and serve with vinaigrette, rice and crushed peanuts; garnish with lime wedges.

Lemon Chicken with Roasted Red Onions and Potatoes

Recipe courtesy of chef Nate Appleman on behalf of Abbott

Lemon chicken:

1 whole chicken, cut into eight pieces

1 ounce minced garlic

1/4 teaspoon granulated garlic

1/4 teaspoon paprika

1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/4 teaspoon ground fennel seed

1/4 teaspoon dried oregano

1/4 teaspoon ground coriander

1 tablespoon kosher salt

Potatoes:

2 1/2 pounds Yukon gold potatoes

salted water

oil

Cauliflower:

1 head cauliflower

salted water

ice

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

1 teaspoon tamari or soy sauce

1 tablespoon chopped parsley

Roasted onions:

1 red onion

salt

oil

For serving:

3 ounces pitted Castelvetrano or green olives, cut into quarters

5 ounces wild arugula

1 lemon, quartered

To make lemon chicken: Marinate chicken in mixture of minced garlic, granulated garlic, paprika, smoked paprika, fennel pollen, dried oregano, coriander and salt; let sit overnight.

To make potatoes: Boil potatoes in heavily salted water until tender. Cool, peel and cut into 1 1/2-inch chunks. Toss with oil to coat; reserve.

To make cauliflower: Cut cauliflower into florets and blanch in salted water 1 minute; shock in ice bath. Remove from ice and dry. Toss with mayonnaise, tamari and parsley; reserve.

To make roasted onions: Preheat oven to 450 F. Peel onion and slice into 1-inch rings. Toss with salt and oil; roast until slightly caramelized with texture. Chill and reserve.

Preheat oven to 450 F.

Bake chicken on sheet pan approximately 15 minutes. Add potatoes and cauliflower. Bake approximately 15 minutes then switch oven to broil approximately 10 minutes.

Squeeze lemon over reserved onion.

When chicken is crispy and reaches internal temperature of 165 F, remove from oven and add onions and olives. Plate chicken, potatoes, onions, olives and cauliflower on top of arugula and garnish with lemon.

Cheesy Frittata with Veggies

Recipe courtesy of chef Nate Appleman on behalf of Abbott

Roasted garlic:

2 heads garlic

olive oil

salt

Frittata:

oil

2 medium leeks, sliced

8 ounces blanched, chopped broccoli

salt, to taste

9 eggs

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

2 ounces grated Parmigiano Reggiano

2 tablespoons heavy cream



To make roasted garlic: Preheat oven to 400 F.

Slice 1/4 inch off entire heads of garlic and place cut sides down in 1-liter casserole dish. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with salt; cover with lid.

Bake 35-45 minutes until heads of garlic are soft and light brown. Let cool then use back of knife to squeeze garlic from pods.

To make frittata: Lower oven to 375 F.

In saute pan, heat oil over medium-high heat. Cook leeks until soft; add broccoli then season with salt, to taste, and remove from heat.

In mixing bowl, mix roasted garlic, sauteed leeks and broccoli, eggs, parsley, Parmigiano Reggiano and cream; place in 9-inch pie dish and bake approximately 20 minutes until top of frittata is brown. Remove from oven and let cool slightly before cutting and serving.

