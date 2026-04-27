Fresh Thyme Market Launches MyThyme Rewards Points to Help Customers Save - More

Loyalty members now earn 10 points for every dollar, helping to offset higher cost of living

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Thyme Market, a Midwest-based better-for-you grocer committed to inspiring healthier living and supporting the communities it serves, announces the addition of MyThyme Rewards Points to its Loyalty Program. Designed with today's cost-conscious shopper in mind, the new points system delivers meaningful savings and added flexibility, helping customers better manage the cost of their grocery baskets while continuing to enjoy the many fresh, organic, high-quality products and in-store experience they know and love.

Credit: Fresh Thyme Market

As customers continue to prioritize value, MyThyme Rewards Points make it easier to stretch every dollar. Shoppers will earn 10 points for every dollar spent, with no cap on points earned. Existing members will be automatically enrolled in the new points system, with no action required to begin earning. New customers can jumpstart their savings by earning 10,000 bonus points (a $10 value) when they sign up and spend $50. Points can be redeemed through the Fresh Thyme app (e.g. 5,000 points = $5 coupon), offering a simple and rewarding path to future savings.* Customers have the flexibility to shop and save on their terms, choosing when and how to redeem their rewards. Points can be redeemed in multiples of $5, $10, $15 or $20 and can be combined with other savings opportunities, including weekly promotions and digital coupons, to maximize value on every trip.

"We know our customers are being more intentional about how they shop for groceries, and they shouldn't have to choose between value and quality," said Liz Zolcak, President of Fresh Thyme Market. "This program is designed to meet them where they are, helping them save on their everyday groceries while still delivering the fresh foods, experience and sense of community they expect from us."

The addition of Rewards Points builds on the existing MyThyme Loyalty Program, that already offers valuable benefits including digital coupons, birthday rewards, member events and access to Fresh Thyme Pickup, where team members shop orders for convenient curbside service. Members also enjoy exclusive deals and everyday savings designed to make healthy choices more accessible.

With the addition of Rewards Points, members unlock even more value, including early access to weekly deals, sneak peeks at new product launches, surprise bonus points and meal inspiration and nutritional support from Fresh Thyme's Registered Dietitian.

Looking ahead, the program will continue to evolve with more personalized features including tailored offers based on lifestyle and dietary preferences, expanded digital savings and member-exclusive content. Together, these enhancements reflect Fresh Thyme's commitment to helping customers make more informed, accessible choices for themselves and their families, while delivering on its purpose to Connect and Inspire a Healthier Future.

To learn more about Fresh Thyme Market and its community-driven mission, visit www.freshthyme.com.

*Points are valid for 12 months and exclude purchases of beer, wine, liquor, gift cards, taxes, bottle deposits, and THC/CBD products.

About Fresh Thyme Market

Fresh Thyme Market is a better-for-you, Midwest-based grocer with a mission to foster healthier communities by offering real, fresh food, vitamins and body care products. The grocery retailer was born from a genuine desire to help people live better and healthier lives and does so by focusing on three core pillars: quality, experience, and community. Every day Fresh Thyme Market works to be a trusted resource in our communities, bringing people access to real food at affordable prices. By offering an immersive, intuitive shopping experience and a local focus on what the community needs, each store provides fresh, natural, and organic food, as well as vitamin and body care products. To learn more, visit freshthyme.com.

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SOURCE Fresh Thyme