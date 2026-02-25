Fresh Thyme Market Reignites Own Brand Portfolio

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Thyme Market , a Midwest-based natural grocer committed to inspiring healthier living and supporting the communities it serves, announces the relaunch of its Own Brand portfolio. The reignited portfolio will feature expanded trend-forward products, recharged packaging, and an evolved strategy designed to make high-quality, better-for-you and local choices even more accessible to today's shoppers.

Fresh Thyme Market

As part of the relaunch, Fresh Thyme is focusing on deepening Own Brand penetration and growing its Natural and Organic assortments across key departments like Grocery, Produce and Frozen. All Fresh Thyme Own Brand products will be free from more than 100 unwanted ingredients such as artificial preservatives, sweeteners, flavors and artificially derived colors.

The grocer is rebuilding its program as a thoughtfully curated assortment driven by customer needs, prioritizing the products shoppers rely on most and the items they've been asking to see more of on the shelves. Fresh Thyme is actively seeking supplier partners to help build these assortments and bring new products to life that align with its revitalized brand strategy and customer needs.

"We're excited to deliver healthier, more balanced solutions that inspire discovery and bring fresh ideas and products to every aisle," said Alex Peters, Own Brand Manager at Fresh Thyme Market. "With our Owned Brands products, shoppers can explore new flavors and ingredients that elevate everyday meals without extra cost, complexity or compromise."

Fresh Thyme's updated packaging will unify the portfolio under one trusted label, with a modern look that makes healthier choices easier to find. The company aims to double its Own Brand penetration over the next two years, offering suppliers the opportunity to introduce new products and ideas to a growing audience of health-conscious shoppers.

"Our Own Brand products are delivering the same high quality our customers know and love," said Liz Zolcak, President of Fresh Thyme Market. "We're committed to cleaner ingredients, organic and free-from options whenever possible, and responsibly sourced products all while creating an experience and community our customers feel connected to."

Fresh Thyme is looking for great partners to further this vision. Suppliers interested in joining this initiative are encouraged to contact the Own Brand team at [email protected].

To learn more about Fresh Thyme Market, its leadership and community-driven mission, visit www.freshthyme.com.

About Fresh Thyme Market

Fresh Thyme Market is a better-for-you, Midwest-based grocer with a mission to foster healthier communities by offering real, fresh food, vitamins and body care products. The grocery retailer was born from a genuine desire to help people live better and healthier lives and does so by focusing on three core pillars: quality, experience, and community. Every day Fresh Thyme Market works to be a trusted resource in our communities, bringing people access to real food at affordable prices. By offering an immersive, intuitive shopping experience and a local focus on what the community needs, each store provides fresh, natural, and organic food, as well as vitamin and body care products. To learn more, visit freshthyme.com .

