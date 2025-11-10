Fresh Thyme Market Strengthens Mission to Nourish Every Table

Midwest natural grocer makes nutritious food more accessible to neighbors in need this holiday season

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As food insecurity and limited access continues to affect families across the country, Fresh Thyme Market, the Midwest-based better-for-you grocer devoted to fostering healthier communities, is reinforcing its promise to be a trusted neighbor families can count on. This holiday season, the healthy grocer is expanding several heartfelt initiatives designed to make fresh, affordable food more accessible for everyone. From its Grab & Give donation program that matches shopper contributions for local families in need to price-lock savings and community partnerships that bring wholesome meals to more tables, Fresh Thyme is amplifying efforts to ensure neighbors can count on them when it matters most.

Midwest natural grocer makes nutritious food more accessible to neighbors in need this holiday season

Fresh Thyme Market's ongoing initiatives include:

Grab & Give Program: Through December 31, shoppers can purchase a pre-filled $5, $10 or $15 donation bag at checkout to provide essentials for local families in need. New this year, Fresh Thyme will match customer donations, amplifying the impact and helping ensure even more families have access to nutritious food and personal essentials.

Price-Lock on Key Items: From November 19 through January 2, Fresh Thyme is locking prices on 100+ natural and organic holiday and everyday essentials – including items like chicken, turkey, canned goods, fresh vegetables, baking ingredients and paper goods. This initiative provides shoppers with peace of mind during the busy holiday season and helps keep healthy living within reach for every household.

Rescue Donation Program: In the ongoing effort to help fight food waste and hunger, Fresh Thyme is expanding donations of quality unsold products, ensuring adequate food reaches the tables of families who need it most. The program reinforces the brand's broader mission of nourishing neighbors and building stronger, healthier communities.

Strategic Partners: Building on longstanding relationships with Feeding America and Vitamin Angels, Fresh Thyme again invites customers to "round up" at checkout. With a decade-long commitment to Vitamin Angels and a multi‐year partnership with Feeding America, these programs continue to bring nutrition, vitamins and fresh food to underserved communities.

Holiday Ski Pass Savings: Through December 25, Loyalty Program members can unlock weekly offers featuring festive surprises and family favorites – from free seasonal treats and decor to savings on Fresh Thyme brand essentials and holiday ingredients. They are making savings both fun and rewarding, with rotating deals designed to help families stretch their budgets and enjoy the excitement of discovering new savings each week.

Delivery and Pickup Services: To help customers save time and money this holiday season, Fresh Thyme is tapping into its trusted partners -- DoorDash, Instacart and Uber Eats -- to collaborate in meaningful ways by offering convenient delivery and pickup options, along with special promotions for new marketplace customers.

"We know that for many families, putting healthy food on the table is more challenging now than ever," said Liz Zolcak, President of Fresh Thyme Market. "Our purpose has always been to make fresh, quality food accessible to everyone and that commitment means stepping up during a time our communities need us most."

Amid rising food costs and growing awareness around food access, Fresh Thyme is leaning into its roots as a trusted neighborhood grocer and taking proactive steps to care for the communities it serves. Through stable pricing, donation programs, and convenient shopping solutions, the retailer is helping ensure that fresh, healthy food remains within reach and that more families can share meals together.

To learn more about Fresh Thyme Market, its leadership and community-driven mission, visit www.freshthyme.com.

About Fresh Thyme Market

Fresh Thyme Market is a better-for-you, Midwest-based grocer with a mission to foster healthier communities by offering real, fresh food, vitamins and body care products. The grocery retailer was born from a genuine desire to help people live better and healthier lives and does so by focusing on three core pillars: quality, experience, and community. Every day Fresh Thyme Market works to be a trusted resource in our communities, bringing people access to real food at affordable prices. By offering an immersive, intuitive shopping experience and a local focus on what the community needs, each store provides fresh, natural, and organic food, as well as vitamin and body care products. To learn more, visit freshthyme.com .

Media Contact:

Phase 3 Marketing and Communications

[email protected]

Brand Photography HERE

SOURCE Fresh Thyme