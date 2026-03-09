Fresha Strengthens Position as North America's Booking Platform of Choice with Appointment of Scott O'Brien as General Manager

NEW YORK, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresha , the world's most recommended AI-powered booking platform for beauty and wellness, is accelerating its expansion across North America following the appointment of Scott O'Brien as General Manager for the region.

Already supporting a rapidly growing base of beauty and selfcare businesses across the United States and Canada, with more than 30,000 businesses across North America using the platform, Fresha is intensifying its on-the-ground investment to scale operations, strengthen marketplace growth, and deepen its presence within one of the world's most competitive beauty and wellness markets. The appointment reinforces Fresha's position at the forefront of a rapidly evolving global selfcare economy as the company continues to establish itself as the go-to software provider for SMBs looking to scale and grow their businesses.

Scott O'Brien, General Manager of North America at Fresha, commented:

"We're going all in on North America. We're tripling the size of our team in key markets, including New York, Vancouver, Florida and California, investing heavily in our brand, and showing up where it matters most: at industry events, in conversations with partners, and in the product itself. As we expand across the U.S., our marketplace expands with us, driving more customers to discover and book with our partners every day. This market is ready for a fully integrated model, and that's exactly what Fresha delivers."

O'Brien brings more than 15 years of leadership experience across payments, point-of-sale technology and high-growth commercial operations. During his tenure at Lightspeed Commerce, he helped scale major commerce ecosystems across APAC and North America. His appointment aligns regional execution with Fresha's global infrastructure, ensuring the U.S. market benefits from both dedicated regional leadership and the scale of one of the world's fastest-growing beauty and wellness platforms.

Within one of the world's most mature and competitive beauty markets, Fresha continues to deliver consecutive years of accelerated marketplace and GMV growth across the United States and Canada. This sustained momentum reflects the strong client demand for vertical software platforms that bring the entire business operation into one place, from bookings and integrated payments to client retention, loyalty programmes and marketing automation.

"Before Fresha, we were stitching together three different tools just to run our day-to-day," said Emelia Fiore of Simply Fresh Aesthetics. "Now everything lives in one place, and we're seeing clients we never would have found on our own through the marketplace. The growth we've experienced since switching has been real and measurable. Having a dedicated North America team behind this platform is only going to accelerate that."

This regional momentum forms part of one of the most geographically expansive platforms in beauty and wellness technology. Fresha operates across six continents, powering businesses of all sizes from the United Kingdom and New Zealand to Japan, the GCC, South Africa, and more. Tens of millions of appointments are processed every month through its unified ecosystem, connecting more than 140,000 partner businesses worldwide through integrated marketplace discovery, real-time booking, embedded payments and AI-driven automation.

Alongside its strong adoption among independent professionals and SMBs, Fresha is increasingly attracting larger multi-location and enterprise operators seeking scalable infrastructure to manage operations across multiple locations and markets. Franchise networks, salon groups and high-growth brands are turning to Fresha's unified platform to centralize booking management, payments, reporting and marketplace-driven client acquisition within a single global system.

William Zeqiri, Founder and CEO of Fresha, commented:

North America represents one of the most important growth opportunities in the global beauty and wellness industry. As the market evolves, larger multi-location and enterprise selfcare businesses are looking for software that can scale with them. Fresha was built as an all-in-one platform from day one, allowing businesses of all sizes to benefit from our seamless solutions. We're seeing huge momentum as leading enterprise salons and beauty businesses choose Fresha to power their operations across multiple locations and markets. With Scott leading our North American expansion, we're doubling down on this market and building the platform of choice for the entire industry.

North America now enters a new phase of executive-led acceleration within Fresha's global network. Despite the market's size and spending power, the North American beauty and wellness software landscape remains highly fragmented, often reliant on disconnected booking systems, standalone payment processors and limited client acquisition channels. Fresha is the answer to this. By bringing these functions together within a single, scalable platform designed to deliver both operational efficiency and powerful marketplace-driven demand generation. As consumer discovery increasingly converges with real-time booking and transactions, Fresha continues to strengthen its position at the centre of the global selfcare economy.

About Fresha

Fresha is a global all-in-one booking, payments and business management platform built for beauty, wellness and selfcare professionals. The platform enables salons, barbershops, spas, medspas, clinics and fitness studios to manage appointments, process payments, attract new clients and grow revenue through an integrated marketplace and advanced AI-powered automation. Trusted by more than 140,000 businesses worldwide, Fresha is redefining the future of service-based commerce through intelligent technology, scalable infrastructure and industry-leading innovation. Fresha is built to support businesses at every stage, from independent professionals and owner-operated studios to multi-location enterprises and global franchises. It is the most trusted and advanced booking and business management platform in the beauty and wellness industry.

