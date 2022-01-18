FreshDirect and ciValue Reimagine Retail Data to Strengthen Collaboration with Brand Partners

"FreshDirect is a digitally native and technology-first grocer, and we're excited to help the company create an insights-driven brand collaboration program" said Beni Basel, CEO and Founder, ciValue. "We believe that brand and retailer collaboration is the first step towards a win-win-win retail world where retailers and brands can grow by anticipating and serving their customers' evolving needs."

Since 2014, ciValue has leveraged AI to power engagements that matter for retailers, brands, and their customers. ciValue's SaaS, product-first approach delivers a self-serve solution to brands, marketing, and merchandising managers, and will help FreshDirect and its brand partners deliver improved value for customers.

About FreshDirect

FreshDirect is a leading online fresh food grocer, delivering directly to customers across seven states throughout the New York, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C. metropolitan areas. FreshDirect is committed to sourcing the freshest and best-tasting meat, fish, produce, and specialty items through direct relationships with suppliers, growers, and farmers. Launched in 2002 and headquartered in the Bronx, NY, FreshDirect is a great local brand, part of the Ahold Delhaize family of companies. For more information, visit www.freshdirect.com.

Contact: Maisie Karlin, for FreshDirect – [email protected], [email protected]

About ciValue

ciValue is the customer value management company. It offers a self-serve solution to gain insights into what consumers want, align retailers and their brands partners, execute personalized offers across physical and digital channels, and serve ads that consumers want to engage with.

Already globally serving retailers from Grocery, Drug & Specialty verticals, the dedicated apps and activations delivered by the solution, help retailers and brands achieve new revenue streams, sales growth, and increase share of wallet through customer-centric merchandising and marketing.

www.civalue.com

Contact: Lee Braunstain - [email protected], +972 (0) 4 6067772

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1724353/ciValue_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1724354/FreshDirect_Logo.jpg

SOURCE ciValue