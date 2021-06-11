Freshpet Searching for "Fresh in Show" to Honor Shelter Dogs

SECAUCUS, N.J., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During a week where the world is focused on perfect standards for dogs at the largest dog show in the country, Freshpet (FRPT) wants to shine a spotlight on the pets that don't come with a pedigree, but rather those that make their way into our homes via shelters. Freshpet's "Fresh in Show" program asks pet parents to share their fresh-faced shelter and rescue dogs and cats to highlight the love these pets bring to families. One grand prize winner will be featured as part of the contest on Freshpet's social channels and will receive a year's supply of Freshpet food. Ten runners-up will also receive a three month's supply of Freshpet food.

The new campaign is part of Freshpet's long history of supporting shelters across the country, including its Fresh Start initiative. Freshpet has donated nearly 11 million meals to pets in need since 2007, with more than 500,000 meals just this year. "Fresh in Show" is another opportunity for Freshpet to highlight the need shelters face and its desire to encourage pet adoption, particularly from no-kill shelters.

To participate, pet parents simply follow Freshpet on Instagram, post a picture of their shelter pet, tag the brand and use the hashtag #FreshInShow. In each post, entrants are encouraged to share their pet's name and the name of the shelter or rescue where it was adopted from, so Freshpet can also help promote shelters across the U.S. Winners will be selected at random. Multiple entries are encouraged, but not required to be eligible to win. The contest is open now through the end of June. Freshpet will notify winners via direct message in July. No purchase necessary to participate.

The program comes on the heels of Freshpet's recent activation in New York, aimed to demonstrate the enduring shelf life of dry dog food, and highlight the value of fresh dog food over dry kibble. The brand commissioned New York artist Will Kurtz to create a larger-than-life bulldog sculpture made completely of dry kibble entitled "One Sad Kibble Dog". Freshpet is supporting the activation on its website as well, focusing on the importance of ingredients, the cooking process, and nutrition.

About Freshpet

Freshpet's mission is to improve the lives of dogs and cats through the power of fresh, real food. Freshpet foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at our Kitchens in Bethlehem, Penn. Freshpet thoughtfully prepares its foods using natural ingredients, cooking them in small batches at lower temperatures to preserve the natural goodness of the ingredients. Freshpet foods and treats are kept refrigerated from the moment they are made until they arrive at Freshpet Fridges in your local market. Freshpet foods are available in select mass, grocery (including online), natural food, club, and pet specialty retailers across the United States, Canada and Europe.

SOURCE Freshpet