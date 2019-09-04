Freshworks Announces Freshsuccess to Realize Unified View for Sales, Marketing, Support, and Success Professionals

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Freshworks Inc., the customer engagement software company, announced Freshsuccess customer success management software, delivering an integrated customer view for marketing, sales, support and success professionals. Now, all go-to-market teams can leverage unified, holistic data of both accounts and contacts yielding the most up-to-date account activity and health information to identify accounts that are either at risk or ready to buy more goods and services.

With Freshworks' Freshsuccess, users get detailed analysis of past behavior to create and configure customer health scores, allowing companies to grow an established customer base, identify any red flags and increase customer retention rates. In addition, Freshsuccess helps teams operationalize customer success in other important ways:

Keep customer success teams organized, allowing everyone to centrally manage all of their customer-related activities such as alerts, workflows and tasks

Streamline business intelligence and easily identify behavioral trends while uncovering valuable customer insights

Automate alerts and notify team members when important events occur that are indicative of changes in account health

Leverage AI/ML to help predict when opportunities are present

Receive timely notifications that suggest precise actions to specific contacts who may be frustrated, in need of help or open to new product suggestions

"As Ideagen continues its rapid growth, it is vital that we continually nurture and support our existing client base and their ever-changing needs," said Mark Fuller, head of customer success at Ideagen. "Freshworks Freshsuccess gives us a more complete picture of the customer so we are able to proactively assist them in their own success. Ultimately, it allows us to improve customer outcomes, onboarding, adoption, time to value and health."

Freshsuccess will be generally available in January 2020.

"Our Customer-for-Life vision revolutionizes customer engagement to take advantage of the never-ending customer journey," said Girish Mathrubootham, founder and CEO of Freshworks. "Meaningful customer insight doesn't end at market, sell and support. You need to engage continuously to get a customer for life. With Freshsuccess integration, businesses will be able to leverage actionable data across the entire suite of products – including Freshmarketer, Freshsales and Freshdesk – for predictive analytics, customer intelligence and workflow management to proactively court, close, keep, and grow customers for life."

With Freshsuccess' Master Customer Record, teams can also utilize critical account level information and insight to better serve and deepen the customer relationship. Now, all teams across the enterprise can move beyond simple contact information to align behind key account strategies that maintain the highest satisfaction levels possible while increasing upsell and cross-sell opportunities that may exist across departments, geographies, and business units.

Using the Master Customer Record, Freshsuccess provides greater alignment on the account level for important benefits across the organization including:

Customer health and alerting can be leveraged across the business to drive consistent, contextual engagement across all functions

Marketers can quickly identify advocates, build case studies and identify the strongest industries

Sales can leverage data for cross-sell and upsell opportunities, while determining account health to net strong and relevant references

Support professionals can gain increased context for ticket triage and escalation

Finance teams can achieve additional insight into future revenue risk by reporting on revenue.

The product organization can gain greater understanding of customer engagement by lifecycle stage, tier, or other account-level characteristics

"The real value of having a 360-degree view of customers is not in unifying the data, but using that comprehensive view to inform all customer interactions across marketing, sales and service," said L. Nicole France, vice president and principal analyst at Constellation Research. "Working with multiple stakeholders within a customer account compounds the challenge. A shared view of what's happening within a customer account—not just with individual contacts—makes it possible to create consistent, coherent and positive experiences at every point along the customer journey. That's the recipe for happy customers and profitable, enduring relationships."

