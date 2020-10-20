Freshworks Appoints Former Atlassian Executive as Chief Revenue Officer

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Freshworks Inc ., the customer engagement software company, today announced the appointment of tech veteran José Morales as chief revenue officer. Morales most recently served as Atlassian Corporation Plc's head of global field operations and specializes in driving revenue for high-velocity and hyper-growth companies. He will be instrumental as Freshworks continues its impressive growth trajectory — closing out its strongest net ARR quarter in company history. Morales will lead the Freshworks' 1,000+ person sales and go-to-market organization and will report to Freshworks founder and CEO Girish Mathrubootham. Morales is the latest addition to the senior executive team which includes the recent C-level appointments of Chief Financial Officer Tyler Sloat (from Zuora, Inc.), Chief Customer Officer Pradeep Rathinam (from AnsweriQ Inc. and Microsoft Corporation) and Chief Product Officer Prakash Ramamurthy (from Oracle Corporation).

"Freshworks is a true innovator, revolutionizing employee and customer experiences," said Morales. "Similar to my prior experience, Freshworks products are ideal for bottom-up adoption. They are affordable, easy to deploy and intuitive. Yet, they are also robust and can be scaled across the enterprise as the company standard — a significant departure from traditional product capabilities. Freshworks has also demonstrated that it can capitalize on the huge market opportunity in front of it. Its multi-product solution set, world-class leadership and energetic global culture has powered continued and impressive business momentum despite a difficult economic cycle— and made joining the company an easy decision."

Before Freshworks, Morales built Atlassian's field operations organization which included direct sales, partner programs, services and other key go-to-market functions. During his 10-year tenure, he helped grow the company from under $100 million in revenue to nearly a $1.8 billion annual run rate. He also helped scale Atlassian's operations worldwide, establishing a global organization based in the U.S., the Netherlands, France, Germany, Japan and the Philippines. Before Atlassian, Morales held go-to-market and sales leadership roles with noted Silicon Valley software companies including PeopleSoft, Inc., Epiphany, Inc. and Jaspersoft Corporation.

"Having led Atlassian's success through its IPO in 2015, José brings a wealth of experience driving global and public sales organizations, which will be critical as Freshworks embarks on its next chapter," said Girish Mathrubootham, founder and CEO of Freshworks. "José has demonstrated his considerable ability to scale organizations and is an ideal fit to lead Freshworks into larger markets as we prime ourselves for future growth and investment opportunities."

Morales succeeds Sidharth Malik, who has assumed a new and expanded role as Chairman of Freshworks India and continues as part of the company's senior leadership team. In his role, Sid will champion and align sales, product and engineering efforts across India as the company continues to build world class products and provide moments of wow to its global customers.

About Freshworks

Freshworks provides innovative customer engagement software for businesses of all sizes, making it easy for teams to acquire, close, and keep their customers for life. Freshworks SaaS products provide a 360-degree view of the customer, are ready to go, easy to use and offer quick return on investment. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Freshworks has 3,100+ dedicated team members serving our customers throughout the world. For more information visit www.freshworks.com.

© 2020 Freshworks Inc. All rights reserved. Freshworks, Freshdesk, Freshservice, Freshsales, Freshcaller, Freshteam, Freshmarketer, Freshrelease, Freshsuccess, and the Freshworks logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Freshworks Inc.

SOURCE Freshworks