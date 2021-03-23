Freshworks Appoints Former SuccessFactors and ServiceMax Executive as Chief Marketing Officer

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Freshworks Inc., the intelligent customer engagement software company, announced the appointment of veteran Software as a Service (SaaS) visionary Stacey Epstein as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Epstein brings over 25 years of industry experience, fueling startups to high-growth multi-billion-dollar companies. Epstein will play a pivotal role in Freshworks' next phase of growth, leading global marketing strategy for the company. This news comes on the heels of the company recently surpassing $300 million in ARR.

"With more than 50,000 customers leveraging our modern and highly intuitive solutions, Freshworks has been quietly disrupting several enterprise SaaS categories," said Stacey Epstein, CMO of Freshworks. "With a visionary founding CEO in Girish Mathrubootham, who is obsessed with building software that delights both customers and employees—along with a leadership team full of experienced veterans from Atlassian, Oracle, Veeva, and Zuora— the massive opportunity to help transform entire industries is ours to lose. I can't wait to tell our story."

Epstein was ranked as one of the 'Top 50 women leaders in SaaS of 2020' by The Software Report and hailed as the 'Global CMO of the Year' by Enterprise IT World. Her startup-to-exit marketing accomplishments include taking SuccessFactors, Inc. from $10 million in ARR through six years of triple-digit revenue growth, a successful IPO, and subsequent acquisition by SAP for $3.4 billion. She went on to join the ServiceMax, Inc. founding team at less than $1 million in revenue and helped lead the company through five years of 100% growth to its nearly $1 billion acquisition by GE. After ServiceMax, she served as CEO of Zinc, Inc., which was acquired by ServiceMax in 2019. Stacey stayed on at ServiceMax as Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer until her move to Freshworks.

"Stacey is a talented leader who has built well-known brands from early stage through successful exits including both IPOs and multi-billion dollar acquisitions. She'll play a huge role in our next phase of growth," said Girish Mathrubootham, CEO of Freshworks. "More than that, she is a genuine and passionate person who will help us maintain our remarkable culture as we continue to scale our global product company."

About Freshworks

Freshworks provides intelligent customer engagement software for businesses of all sizes, making it easy for teams to win customers for life. Freshworks SaaS products are ready to go, easy to use and offer quick return on investment. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Freshworks has a dedicated team operating from 13 global locations to serve customers throughout the world. For more information visit www.freshworks.com.

© 2021 Freshworks Inc. All rights reserved. Freshworks, Freshdesk, Freshworks CRM, Freshservice, Freshchat, Freshcaller, Freshteam, Freshsuccess, Freshsales, Freshmarketer, Freshconnect, Freshworks Neo, and their associated logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Freshworks Inc.

SOURCE Freshworks