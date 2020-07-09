Freshworks completes key acquisition with Flint to strengthen intelligent automation for IT teams

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Freshworks Inc., the customer engagement software company, announced that it completed a key acquisition with Flint, a leading IT orchestration and cloud management platform, to bolster Freshservice's IT service management (ITSM) and IT operations management (ITOM) capabilities. This acquisition provides greater visibility for IT teams to better manage hybrid infrastructure, optimize spend and automate employee workflows. Flint co-founders Ankur Gakkhar and Abhishek Pande are leading respective Freshworks' teams—with Gakkhar spearheading the automation and cloud management product team and Pande heading the platform and technology integration effort.

With its intuitive interface and quick time to value, Freshworks' Freshservice already helps organizations optimize their IT services and operations. Flint's intelligent automation and cloud computing capabilities gives IT organizations the agility to quickly adapt to the needs of an increasingly remote workforce. Freshworks can now leverage intelligent automation to efficiently provision IT resources, rapidly remediate business-critical incidents and automate workloads using out-of-the-box connectors to many of today's popular service providers including Microsoft, VMware, Amazon, Google, Alibaba, Slack, OneLogin and Okta.

"Like many companies today, we felt the pressure of today's remote environment as we went from 13 workplaces to 3,000+ home offices in a matter of days," said Prakash Ramamurthy, CPO at Freshworks. "IT automation is vital to help accelerate the transition to a remote workforce and resolve service issues faster. With the addition of Flint's intelligent automation, Freshworks takes the legwork out of tedious, repeatable tasks so IT teams can focus on high impact work while providing an exceptional employee experience."

"Flint's orchestration platform and agnostic integrations intelligently automate entire IT and employee workflows and complex IT runbooks like employee onboarding, closed-loop request fulfilments, devops pipeline and cloud workload automations, requests or approvals," said Abhishek Pande, former CTO of Flint. "As part of Freshservice, the acquired Flint technology will also enable insight across infrastructure and apps, maintain service health, and optimize cloud delivery and spend."

The acquisition is Freshworks' third in the past year, including Natero Inc., which added customer success to Freshworks' customer engagement portfolio, and AnsweriQ Inc., which bolstered the capabilities of Freddy AI, the company's artificial intelligence engine.

