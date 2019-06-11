Freshworks' Freshdesk named a Customers' Choice in Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': CRM Customer Engagement Center Market Report
Jun 11, 2019, 08:00 ET
SAN MATEO, Calif., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Freshworks Inc., a global innovator in customer engagement software, announced today that its Freshdesk software has been designated as Customers' Choice in the inaugural publication of Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': CRM Customer Engagement Center Market. The company was placed in the Customer Choice zone, based on vetted end-user reviews of several software vendors on the Gartner peer review website gathered during 2018.
As of June 3, 2019, Freshworks received 328 ratings from Freshdesk users through the Gartner Peer Insights portal, and its overall rating is 4.4 out of 5.0 (a 5.0 score indicates the customer was "completely satisfied"). In the last twelve months, 97% of all Freshdesk ratings have been 4 star or better and over 50% have been 5 star, the highest achievable rating.
Freshdesk is a cloud-based multichannel customer support helpdesk that allows organizations to collaborate and support their customers through email, phone, websites, forums and social media.
According to Gartner, "Gartner Peer Insights is a free peer review and ratings platform designed for enterprise software and services decision makers. Reviews go through a strict validation and moderation process in an effort to ensure they are authentic … Peer reviews are driven solely by reviewers' organizations' specific experiences relative to their unique needs."
"We are gratified to have been named a Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for CRM Customer Engagement Center software for 2018," said Girish Mathrubootham, Freshworks founder and CEO. "This is extremely validating, as our mission is to create customers for life by building products that work right out-of-the-box and offer unrivaled time-to-value."
Following is a sampling of Freshdesk reviews found on the Peer Insights site:
- "Freshdesk is an easy to use, yet powerful and scalable solution for help desk teams and ticket management. Our company implemented it for a team of around 600 agents, managing around 1 million tickets per year and Freshdesk is standing and reliable." - Program and portfolio manager in the manufacturing industry
- "Perfect customer service solution. Centralized communication with our customers and partners - High customer satisfaction and quick turnaround times - Team collaboration on issues - Professional, long-term customer service set up" - Customer experience leader in the media industry
- "Quick and painless implementation. Freshworks was extremely helpful and one of the few companies which ticked every one of our requirements." - Head of architecture, strategy & innovation in the retail industry
- "Provides satisfaction in each client. Throughout the course of time that we have had implemented in our company, we have been able to have a better interaction with each of the customers, help them choose the best option of our products and services and achieve a more stable communication with them. In addition, with Freshdesk we have managed to maintain a better team collaboration and formalize working groups that help to empower customers and consumers. The experience we have had with Freshdesk is perfect, it has achieved absolute satisfaction for our consumers." - Manager of Facilities in the manufacturing industry
- "Great ticketing tool, configuration is easy and easy to implement, great API, improved UI." - Senior softwareengineerin services industry
- "Highly configurable and easy to implement." - Customer experience leader in services industry
Source: Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': CRM Customer Engagement Center Market, Peer Contributors, 23 October 2018.
About Peer Insights:
Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 215,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.
Required Disclaimer:
Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates
About Freshworks:
Freshworks provides customer engagement software to businesses of all sizes, making it easy for customer support, sales and marketing professionals to communicate more effectively with customers and deliver moments of wow. Freshworks offers a full suite of SaaS (Software as a Service) products that create compelling customer experiences and lets businesses share a 360-degree view of relevant customer information internally.
Founded in October 2010, Freshworks Inc. is backed by Accel, Tiger Global Management, CapitalG and Sequoia Capital India. Freshworks is a 2,000 + team headquartered in San Mateo, California, with global offices in India, UK, Australia and Germany. The company's cloud-based suite is widely used by over 150,000 businesses around the world including the NHS, Honda, Rightmove, Hugo Boss, Citizens Advice, Toshiba and Cisco.
For more information, please visit www.freshworks.com
