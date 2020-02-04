Freshworks Launches Freshsuccess: First CRM Vendor to Add Customer Success to Software Suite

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Freshworks Inc. , the customer engagement software company, has announced the general availability of Freshsuccess, becoming the first CRM vendor to natively integrate customer success software into its portfolio for complete customer engagement from first touch to latest inquiry. With Freshsuccess, organizations will be able to improve customer results, prevent churn and identify sales opportunities. Businesses can also quickly understand the health of customer accounts and determine effective next actions that increase the lifetime value of the relationship.

"To ensure sustainable, healthy business growth, focus on helping customers make the most of what you sell them. That may be obvious for a subscription business model, but it applies to just about any product or service. Happy customers stay customers," said L. Nicole France, vice president and principal analyst at Constellation Research. "But 'customer success' is often separated from other customer interactions and experiences. It really shouldn't be. Everyone can play their part in supporting customer success if it's part of a holistic view of what's happening within customer accounts. Incorporating customer success into an integrated portfolio makes it far easier to build a truly enterprise-wide approach to customer experience."

Freshsuccess introduces the Freshworks Master Account Record, an integrated view of customer data that incorporates all key touchpoints across sales, finance, support, product and marketing to provide an up-to-date and complete picture of the customer relationship. For example, the Freshworks Master Account Record combines sales order, accounts payable and product usage information in order for the customer success team to understand what they bought, how they're consuming the product and whether they're up to date in payments. This unique data view makes it possible to answer difficult questions such as, "Are they happy using and paying for the product they purchased?"

"Before Freshsuccess, we couldn't quickly tell which products our customers were using, or how much time they were spending on our platform. As a result, we didn't always know where to focus our time," said Margo Cleveland, director of customer success at AdStage. The customer success team can now track how customers engage with AdStage's platform, including what features they use, where they spend their time, and many other KPIs. This helps the team quickly identify power users or re-engage slow adopters.

"In today's subscription-based economy, companies need to proactively engage with their customers regardless of where they are in the buying cycle. With Freshsuccess, businesses can achieve continuous growth by looking beyond sales for revenue opportunities that exist throughout the customer lifecycle," said Prakash Ramamurthy, Freshworks' newly appointed chief product officer. "The Freshworks Master Account Record provides a complete 360-degree view of the customer and ensures different teams within the organization are given the right context to engage with the customer."

With Freshsuccess, customer success teams have the power to:

Continuously monitor customer health throughout the customer journey from first touch to latest inquiry.

Access the Freshworks Master Account Record for a unified view of a customer's activity across marketing, sales, support and customer success data stacks and to manage customer tasks in one place.

Strengthen customer relationships by proactively delivering value for the customer and in turn winning a customer for life.

Alert CSMs (customer success managers) about potential churn or upsell/cross-sell opportunities.

To request a demo, go to www.freshworks.com/customer-success-software .

About Freshworks

Freshworks provides innovative customer engagement software for businesses of all sizes, making it easy for teams to acquire, close, and keep their customers for life. Freshworks SaaS products provide a 360-degree view of the customer, are ready to go, easy to use and offer quick return on investment. Headquartered in San Mateo, USA, Freshworks 2,500+ team members work in offices throughout the world. For more information visit www.freshworks.com.

