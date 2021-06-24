Freshworks Named a Visionary for the Second Consecutive Year in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Freshworks Inc ., a leading software company empowering businesses to delight their customers and employees, announced it has again been recognized as the only company named a Visionary, among 16 vendors, in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Customer Engagement Center (CEC).1 Freshworks' Freshdesk was recognized for its ability to execute and completeness of vision.

"The COVID-19 pandemic demanded immediate action from organizations to stabilize themselves, recover and prepare for renewed growth. Many CEC technology vendors, including those evaluated in this Magic Quadrant, provided vital help to their customers in terms of navigating the disruption and uncertainty," according to the report's authors.

The report assessed Freshdesk , an automated and intelligent customer service solution that makes it fast and easy for businesses of all sizes to delight their customers and employees. We do this by taking a fresh approach to building and delivering customer support software that is digital-first, omnichannel, and affordable—empowering customer support teams to deliver easy and delightful customer service and drive clear business results. Built-in self-service and AI-powered chatbots also help Freshdesk users decrease the overall volume of customer service tickets.

"We believe the continued validation of our easy-to-use software by industry analysts demonstrates our unique ability to help companies delight their customers every day," said Girish Mathrubootham , founder and chief executive officer at Freshworks. "In our opinion, being named a Magic Quadrant Visionary by Gartner is further evidence that we're building products for the future of the industry."

"Our software products are designed so that users—whether they serve their external customers or internal employees—are delighted to use them," said Prakash Ramamurthy , chief product officer at Freshworks. "We believe that business software should be as intuitive and simple to use as a smartphone application, and this design principle is core to the success of Freshworks solutions."

To learn more about why we think Freshworks is a visionary in helping businesses delight their customers and employees, visit https://www.freshworks.com/resources/gartner-magic-quadrant-crm-cec-2021/ .

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Freshworks makes it fast and easy for businesses to delight their customers and employees. We do this by taking a fresh approach to building and delivering software that is affordable, quick to implement, and designed for the end-user. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Freshworks has a dedicated team operating from 13 global locations to serve customers throughout the world. For more information, visit www.freshworks.com .

