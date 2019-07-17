Freshworks Named in Gartner's 2019 Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Freshworks Inc ., a global innovator in customer engagement software, announced today that it has been recognized in the Gartner June 2019 Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation.* Freshsales , its cloud-based sales CRM software, was also recognized in the report.

With a highly intuitive UI and a powerful feature set including AI-based lead scoring, visual deal pipeline and intelligent workflow automations, Freshsales gives businesses of all sizes everything they need to manage their sales in a hassle-free package.

"As a company scales, we know that it becomes increasingly essential to integrate business software applications and standardize across a single database and business process. Instead of using five siloed tools they want a single sign-on solution," said Sidharth Malik, chief revenue officer, Freshworks Inc. "We believe that the new generation of CRMs don't just serve as a place for businesses to store information about leads and contacts; they're the single source of truth where you have a 360-degree view of customers. We further believe that recognition in the Magic Quadrant for SFA from Gartner validates our emergence in the category and challenges the status quo with our refreshingly easy to use sales force automation to enable organizations to create customers for life."

This recognition comes in addition to Freshworks' Freshdesk Customer Support Software being designated as a Customers' Choice for the CRM Customer Engagement Center Market in the inaugural publication of Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': CRM Customer Engagement Center Market (report available to Gartner subscribers).**

"For a high-velocity sales business like ours, we wanted to use a tool that is simple and offers customization to fit our complex needs. We explored multiple CRMs before choosing Freshsales. What we really liked about Freshsales is the 360-degree view of customers, the ability to send sales campaigns and the ability to prioritize leads, it worked so well that we have seen a 4x revenue growth compared to the previous year. Today we have visibility into our sales pipeline and we're able to generate powerful reports in one hassle-free package," said Germain Brion, VP of Sales, Chargebee.

According to the Gartner report, "The SFA market grew 12.8% to an estimated $6.9 billion in 2018. Vendors improved AI for data capture, predictive analytics and relationship intelligence in the past year. Our evaluation of 19 vendors helps application leaders choose the solution that best meets their sales execution requirements."

Gartner defines sales force automation (SFA) in its report as "systems that support the automation of sales activities, processes and administrative responsibilities for organizations' sales professionals. Gartner considers SFA to be foundational technology, implemented to automate an organization's core sales processes."

About Freshworks:

Freshworks provides customer engagement software to businesses of all sizes, making it easy for customer support, sales and marketing professionals to communicate more effectively with customers and deliver moments of wow. Freshworks offers a full suite of SaaS (Software as a Service) products that create compelling customer experiences and lets businesses share a 360-degree view of relevant customer information internally.

Founded in October 2010, Freshworks Inc. is backed by Accel, Tiger Global Management, CapitalG and Sequoia Capital India. Freshworks is a 2,000 + team headquartered in San Mateo, California, with global offices in India, UK, Australia and Germany. The company's cloud-based suite is widely used by over 150,000 businesses around the world including the NHS, Honda, Rightmove, Hugo Boss, Citizens Advice, Toshiba and Cisco.

