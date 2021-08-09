Freshworks Names Veteran Technology Company Attorney as Chief Legal Officer

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Freshworks Inc., a leading software company empowering businesses to delight their customers and employees, announced the appointment of Pam Sergeeff as Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel reporting to CEO and Founder Girish Mathrubootham. Sergeeff will lead the company's worldwide legal organization, responsible for corporate strategy, governance, product compliance, data protection, privacy, and intellectual property.

"I am thrilled to welcome Pam to the executive leadership team and look forward to leveraging her expertise as we continue to scale the company," said Girish Mathrubootham, founder and CEO of Freshworks. "Her 20 years of experience at public technology companies is critical for our journey towards building a world-class software company."

Most recently, Sergeeff was the Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer at TiVo, leading worldwide legal affairs and operations for the company. Before that, she was EVP and General Counsel at Rovi Corporation (which acquired TiVo in 2016), Vice President and Associate General Counsel for Macrovision, and Corporate Counsel at Veritas (now Symantec). Sergeeff holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from UCLA and a J.D. Law from UC Berkeley. She was recognized as one of "Top 50 Women in Technology" in 2020 and "Top 50 Most Powerful Women in Entertainment" in 2018 by the National Diversity Council.

"I am personally inspired by the Freshworks mission to create business software solutions that bring delight to customers and employees. I look forward to partnering with Girish and the Freshworks leadership team to build the future of the company," said Sergeeff.

