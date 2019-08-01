Freshworks Nets Basketball Legend Shaquille O'Neal as Refresh 19 User Conference Headliner

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Freshworks Inc., the customer engagement software company, announced today that legendary basketball player, entrepreneur and investor Shaquille O'Neal will headline the company's global user conference Refresh 19, to be held Sept. 4-5, 2019 at Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. Joined by IKEA's visionary former head of design, Marcus Engman, as the event's marquee keynotes, O'Neal promises to be as insightful as he is entertaining. "Shaq" will dive deeper into some of his learnings about business, life and sports – also known as "Shaq-isms."

Shaquille O'Neal, Refresh 19 User Conference Headliner

The 15-time all-star left the NBA after nearly two decades to pursue an equally successful investment career. Jump-started by an early bet on Google, O'Neal has owned stakes in such diverse investments as Five Guys restaurants, 24 Hour Fitness and over 150 car washes. Tapped as one of the "100 Most Creative People in Business" by Fast Company magazine, O'Neal will provide insider notes on his "own what you love" investment strategy while discussing decision-making for netting high-impact business outcomes.

Refresh 19 is a two-day user conference focusing on business innovation that helps companies keep customers for life. The conference offers a rich environment for the 1,000-plus attendees who are joining from around the globe to discuss critical business issues, emerging trends and best practices in customer engagement. Featuring more than 70 interactive sessions, a partner showcase and roundtables with industry-leading analysts, Refresh 19 will host keynotes and sessions by customer engagement experts from DISH Network, Glint, Shopify, Babylist, and others.

"I'm looking forward to sharing a bit of my success with the Refresh 19 attendees who are at the frontlines of customer support," O'Neal said. "As I've said before, success is gained by listening to the right people, and these champions of the customer experience play an increasingly critical role in the success of business."

Refresh 19 arrives on the heels of considerable momentum for Freshworks, which registered 61% year-over-year billings growth in Q2 of 2019 and made its first U.S.-based acquisition, of Natero, Inc. That purchase rounded out its 360-degree customer vision so that teams can better acquire, support, retain, cross sell, and upsell their customers.

In addition to O'Neal and Engman, Refresh 19 will feature other notable speakers, including:

Girish Mathrubootham , CEO and founder of Freshworks

, CEO and founder of Freshworks Mary Poppen , Chief Customer Officer at Glint, Inc.

, Chief Customer Officer at Glint, Inc. Sahra Santosha, head of support at Babylist

Rhys Harris , training and development manager, Call Center Knowledge Tools at DISH Network

, training and development manager, Call Center Knowledge Tools at DISH Network Marek Lubanksi, senior business systems developer at Shopify

Emily D'Anzica, partner at Winning by Design

"Shaquille O'Neal is an inspiration for millions of people. His humble beginnings, passion for knowledge, and larger-than-life personality is truly motivating," Freshworks' Mathrubootham said. "At Freshworks, our passion to learn, innovate, and create customers for life keeps us running. It is our honor to have Shaquille O'Neal open our third edition of Refresh, and we look forward to hearing his success story, be motivated, and enjoy his great sense of humor."

