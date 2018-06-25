Freshworks Reaches $100 Million in Annual Recurring Revenue, Unveils Freshworks 360

This achievement was fueled by Freshworks' ever-expanding user-base of more than 150,000 businesses and organizations world-wide, including both larger enterprises such as Honda, Bridgestone, Hugo Boss, University of Pennsylvania, Toshiba, Cisco, Veeva, OfficeMax, M&C Saatchi and thousands of global SMB customers. Over the past year, the company has also expanded its portfolio of products to include Freshchat, Freshcaller, Freshmarketer and Freshteam, a set of products designed to work together to help marketers, human resources and support professionals engage with customers and work together more effectively.

On the heels of this milestone, Freshworks also announced the immediate availability of Freshworks 360, a fully integrated cloud bundle that brings together sales, marketing, and support applications to provide users with a full, easy-to-use customer engagement experience. Products contained within Freshworks 360 include Freshdesk, Freshsales, Freshmarketer, Freshcaller (call center software) and Freshchat (customer messaging software), providing an easy way for users to access the entire history of customer conversations, data and marketing touchpoints such as chats and social media mentions. Current users of any Freshworks application can now access free trials of all the platform's offerings from their existing Freshworks login using the Freshworks Switcher.

"For too long, small business and many enterprises have been left out in the cold when it comes to customer engagement software," said Girish Mathrubootham, co-founder and CEO of Freshworks. "Sales, marketing and customer support professionals have been forced to use bloated, siloed CRM and support systems, while HR and IT have been beholden to bulky products with unnecessary features and exorbitant price tags. While we are thrilled to announce this new revenue milestone, we are on a mission to put easy-to-use business software in the hands of the people who need it and Freshworks 360 is a major step in helping us do exactly that."

"The Freshworks 360 platform allows us to serve customers more quickly and is far easier to use than the traditional CRM systems we've used in the past," Brian Engles, Director of Partnerships at Facilitron. "Products like Freshdesk and Freshchat have helped our SLA achievement and customer satisfaction scores jump over 20% since we began using them and put Freshworks 360 at the heart of our customer engagement strategy."

"Forward-thinking vendors in the CRM space like Freshworks aim to support organizations strategically moving to cloud-based operations. Businesses no longer build solutions around single business functions like support, sales or marketing, but rather focus on excellent end-to-end experiences for their customers," says analyst Esteban Kolsky of ThinkJar, an advisory and think-tank focused on Customer Strategies. "These vendors are helping build the right platform-based solutions to generate engagement with their customers while optimizing operations."

For more information on Freshworks 360, go to: www.freshworks.com/360-customer-engagement

Freshworks Inc. is the customer engagement platform for businesses of all sizes. The company's suite of products is designed to work tightly together to increase collaboration and help teams better connect and communicate with their customers and co-workers. The company's products include Freshdesk, Freshservice, Freshsales, Freshcaller, Freshteam, Freshchat and Freshmarketer. Founded in October 2010, Freshworks Inc. is backed by Accel, Tiger Global Management, CapitalG, and Sequoia Capital India. Freshworks has its HQ in San Bruno, California and global offices in India, UK, Australia, and Germany. The company's cloud-based suite is widely used by over 150,000 businesses around the world including the NHS, Honda, Rightmove, Hugo Boss, Citizens Advice, Toshiba and Cisco.

