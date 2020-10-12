Freshworks Recognized in Fourth Gartner Magic Quadrant Report for 2020

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Freshworks Inc., the customer engagement software company, announced its Freshservice offering was included in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Tools1, with Gartner recognizing the company for its completeness of vision and ability to execute. In 2020 Gartner also recognized Freshworks for its Freshsales offering in the Magic Quadrant for CRM Lead Management2 and the Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation3 and for its Freshdesk offering in the Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center, where it was named a Visionary4, which means an inclusion across four Gartner Magic Quadrants in a single year. The inclusion in this fourth analyst based research comes on the heels of Freshworks recognition in Gartner's research based on their user-generated content. Freshworks was recognized in three Gartner 'Voice of the Customer' reports in 2019 for CRM Customer Engagement Center,5 Sales Force Automation6 and IT Service Management Tool7, the latter which aggregated the findings across hundreds of customer reviews. To read the entire Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Tools report click here.

According to the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Tools, "the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for robust ITSM tooling to enable I&O to effectively respond to significant disruption in several ways".

"Freshservice has been a lifesaver for TaylorMade," said Ali Chitsaz, global head of client experience at TaylorMade. "When the pandemic hit, our IT team was inundated with a 250% increase in inquiries from employees suddenly forced to navigate computer issues from their home office. Employing Freshservice enabled us to decrease response and resolution times by half while our employee satisfaction ratings went up from 60 to 70% to high 90%."

"We believe that Gartner's continued recognition of Freshworks reflects our drive to build powerful software that delivers great outcomes across our portfolio of employee and customer engagement products," said Prakash Ramamurthy, Chief Product Officer at Freshworks. "Notably, when the pandemic hit in March, businesses turned to Freshworks to help them quickly shift to digital and remote solutions that enabled superb experience for their employees and great service for their customers."

Gartner predicts* that global IT spending is "projected to total $3.9 trillion in 2020, an increase of 3.4% from 2019. Software will be the fastest growing major market this year, reaching double-digit growth at 10.5% ." Freshworks continues to see impressive growth across its portfolio with over 40,000 companies using Freshworks' SaaS products to better engage and serve employees and their customers. To fuel further demand and offer increased utility to businesses, Freshworks acquired AnswerIQ earlier this year—bolstering its AI capabilities to enhance customer self-service and free up agent time to handle more complex requests. The company also acquired IT orchestration and cloud management platform Flint to provide more visibility and automation for Freshservice.

1 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Tools, Rich Doheny, Keith Andes, Mark Cleary, October 6, 2020

2 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for CRM Lead Management, Ilona Hansen, Julian Poulter, Noah Elkin, Christy Ferguson, August 17, 2020

3 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation, Theodore (Tad) Travis, Adnan Zijadic, Ilona Hansen, Melissa Hilbert, July 28, 2020

4 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center, Brian Manusama, Nadine LeBlanc, June 4, 2020.

5 Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': CRM Customer Engagement Center, Peer Contributors, September 3, 2019

6 Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Sales Force Automation, Peer Contributors, November 8, 2019

7 Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': IT Service Management Tools, Peer Contributors, December 9, 2019

*Gartner Press Release, Gartner Says Global IT Spending to Reach $3.9 Trillion in 2020, 15 January 2020, https://www.gartner.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/2020-01-15-gartner-says-global-it-spending-to-reach-3point9-trillion-in-2020.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

About Freshworks

Freshworks provides innovative customer engagement software for businesses of all sizes, making it easy for teams to acquire, close, and keep their customers for life. Freshworks SaaS products provide a 360-degree view of the customer, are ready to go, easy to use and offer quick return on investment. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Freshworks has 3,000+ dedicated team members serving our customers throughout the world. For more information visit www.freshworks.com.

© 2020 Freshworks, Inc. All rights reserved. Freshworks, Freshdesk, Freshservice, Freshsales, Freshcaller, Freshteam, Freshmarketer, Freshrelease, Freshsuccess, and the Freshworks logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Freshworks Inc.

SOURCE Freshworks

Related Links

http://www.freshworks.com

