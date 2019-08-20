Freshworks underpins global expansion with 61% YoY billings growth in Q2 2019

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Freshworks Inc ., the customer engagement software company, announced today that it has registered 61% year-over-year billings growth in Q2 2019, driven by considerable momentum in multiple areas.

In addition to the Q2 growth, Freshworks broadened its corporate footprint in Europe by opening offices in Paris, France and Utrecht, Netherlands. On the heels of expanding its existing office in London, Freshworks hosted Refresh19 London, its first ever UK user conference, attracting over 400 attendees.

Outside of the EU, the company grew its presence in APAC by partnering with OrangeOne Corporation, a leading software services provider in Japan. Freshworks also opened its third office in India, in Hyderabad, and its second in the Australia-New Zealand region, in Melbourne.

The company rounded its Customer 360 platform with the acquisition of Natero, which leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning-powered technology to help put actionable data in the hands of customer success professionals. With Natero, Freshworks helps companies engage with their customers from first web visit to latest inquiry.

Product Innovation Driving 'Customer-for-Life' Vision

Freshworks' recent growth in both revenue and demand has been catalyzed by the company's continued commitment to world-class product innovation. Earlier in the quarter, Freshchat, the company's modern messaging software, added an integration with WhatsApp Business solution . As part of Proximity, a bundle of features aimed at bringing businesses closer to their customers, businesses can now send customers text, images, GIFs, attachments or canned responses via WhatsApp's enormously popular messaging platform.

Additionally, Freshworks launched Freshrelease , an agile product management tool that helps teams quickly complete bug fixes and get new products to market faster.

Creating a Customer Engagement Ecosystem

Building upon this momentum, Freshworks has exponentially expanded its ecosystem of partners. The Freshworks Marketplace has grown to 700 apps and counting, created by more than 350 partners globally.

Overall, the business from Freshworks' partner network, covering over 40 countries, registered 100% YoY growth in first half of the year ending June 2019. That underscores its value to solution partners and ISVs working closely with Freshworks' customer engagement suite.

Continued Customer Recognition

Freshworks announced that it has been recognized for its Freshdesk solution as an August 2018 Customers' Choice for CRM Customer Engagement Center . We believe this underscores the value that front-line users receive from the product. Additionally, peer-to-peer business solutions review platform G2 Crowd named Freshcaller a Summer Leader in the Contact Center Infrastructure Industry. Freshcaller earned the Summer Leader title based on its four-star rating, calculated from user reviews, based on criteria like ease of use, ease of set up and quality of support.

Additional Industry Recognition

The company also received industry recognition positioned in the Gartner June 2019 Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation for its Freshsales, cloud-based sales CRM software solution.

"While we are pleased by our growth, we continue to invest in product development efforts to expand our addressable markets," said Girish Mathrubootham, Founder and CEO of Freshworks. "The ultimate reward for us is seeing greater customer success as businesses court, close and keep customers for life."

