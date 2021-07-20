Friar Fight Golf Outing Celebrates $1 Million Milestone in the Fight to End Duchenne

WASHINGTON, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Residents of Grand Rapids, Michigan will celebrate the 37th Annual Friar Fight to End Duchenne Golf Tournament on Saturday, July 31 at the Thornapple Pointe Golf Club. As golfers and volunteers prepare for a full day of fundraising activities, event organizers Mike and DeAnne Friar are excited to reach a record-breaking achievement during this year's tournament – raising a cumulative total of $1 million to support the mission of Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD), a nonprofit organization leading the fight to end Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne).

The Friar Fight Golf Tournament began in 1985 when Mike Friar convinced friends to skip school the last Friday of their senior year at East Kentwood High to play a two-man scramble at a local golf course and a tradition began and the charity golf outing was started.

The fundraising became personal for Mike and his wife DeAnne when their sons were diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy the most common fatal genetic disorder diagnosed in childhood, affecting approximately one in every 5,000 live male births. In 2004, the Friar Fight began fundraising for PPMD.

"When our oldest son Kevin was diagnosed with Duchenne, the wind was knocked out of all of us. Our younger son Kyle's diagnosis soon followed. We picked each other up — Mike, Kevin, Kyle, our daughter Colleen, and I — realizing we're all in this together. We found our tribe, we found PPMD. A community who got us, who gets us. And we realized that we are not in this fight alone," says DeAnne Friar.

Kevin, the Friar's oldest son, passed away in the spring of 2018 during his senior year of high school at the age of 18 from Duchenne. In a race against time, Mike and DeAnne continue to battle alongside family and friends to lead a fundraising powerhouse, the Friar Fight, for Kyle and in memory of Kevin. All proceeds from their fundraising events support PPMD in order to find a cure for Duchenne. By this year's event, their fundraising efforts will hit the $1 million dollars raised mark.

"Kevin touched us all in so many ways," says DeAnne, "We loved his quick wit and ability to make us all laugh. He did not lose his fight against Duchenne, he showed us how to live with it. His brother Kyle lives his life just as passionately, but with his own sense of humor, style, and personality. Colleen amazes us with her compassion, poise, and fighting spirit. These three incredible humans drive everything Mike and I do. These three are our heart. The battle to find a cure continues. We must end Duchenne."

"The Friar's and their amazing friends and family have inspired and motivated the Duchenne community by selflessly raising money and awareness for the fight to end Duchenne. Raising $1 million dollars is an incredible accomplishment and we cannot thank them enough for their ongoing support. The Friar family plays such an important role in our organization and I feel blessed to have them in our PPMD family," said Pat Furlong, Founding President & CEO of PPMD.

While the golf outing is close to selling out, there are still plenty of ways to join the Friar Fight! To learn more about the golf outing or the Friar's other fundraising events, including how to donate, click here. For more about Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy, visit ParentProjectMD.org.

About Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy

Duchenne is a fatal genetic disorder that slowly robs people of their muscle strength. Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD) fights every single battle necessary to end Duchenne.

We demand optimal care standards and ensure every family has access to expert healthcare providers, cutting edge treatments, and a community of support. We invest deeply in treatments for this generation of Duchenne patients and in research that will benefit future generations. Our advocacy efforts have secured hundreds of millions of dollars in funding and won five FDA approvals.

Everything we do—and everything we have done since our founding in 1994—helps those with Duchenne live longer, stronger lives. We will not rest until we end Duchenne for every single person affected by the disease. Join our fight against Duchenne at EndDuchenne.org. Follow PPMD on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

